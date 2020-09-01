Sailfish Engages Adelaide Capital for IR Services

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Sailfish Royalty Corp. (TSX-V: FISH) (the "Company" or "Sailfish") is pleased to announce that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval, it has retained Adelaide Capital ("Adelaide") to provide investor relations consulting services to the Company in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSXV and other applicable legislation.

Adelaide will work closely with Sailfish's management team to provide investor relations and consulting services to the Company. Adelaide is a full-service investor relations firm that brings a unique perspective and a re-engineered investor relations business model. Adelaide will work with Sailfish to develop and deploy a comprehensive capital markets program, which includes assisting with non-deal roadshows, virtual campaigns, conferences and assisting with investor communication.

Under the terms of the agreement, Adelaide will receive C$8,000 per month. The agreement is effective September 1, 2020 and will continue for a period of 6 months. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement.

Pursuant to the agreement, the Company agrees to grant 100,000 inventive stock options (the "Options") to Adelaide under the Company's stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan"). Subject to the policies of the TSXV and the terms and conditions of the Stock Option Plan, the Options will have an exercise price equal C$1.40 and shall expire two years from the date of issuance and shall vest in four equal proportions every three months after the grant date for a period of 12 months.

Adelaide and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. Adelaide is principally owned by Deborah Honig. The entering into of the agreement and the grant of the Options thereunder are subject to the approval of the TSXV.

About Sailfish

Sailfish is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. Within Sailfish's portfolio are two cornerstone assets on advanced stage projects in the Americas: a gold stream equivalent to a 3% NSR on the San Albino gold project (~3.5 sq. km) and a 2% NSR on the rest of the area (~134.5 sq. km) surrounding San Albino in northern Nicaragua; and an up to 3.5% NSR on the Tocantinzinho gold project in the prolific Tapajos district of northern Brazil. The acquisition of Terraco Gold Corp. adds a potential cornerstone asset: an up to 3% NSR on the multi-million ounce Spring Valley gold project in Pershing County, Nevada.

Sailfish is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FISH" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "SROYF". Please visit the Company's website at www.sailfishroyalty.com for additional information.

For further information: Akiba Leisman, CEO, tel. 203-862-7059 or; Cesar Gonzalez, Director and Vice President of Corporate Development, tel. 203-862-7009

