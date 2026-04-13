Sagicor Financial Announces Availability of 2025 Annual Report, Annual Information Form, Management Information Circular, and Sustainability Report

TORONTO and BARBADOS , April 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) ("Sagicor Financial" or "Sagicor" or the "Company"), a leading financial services provider in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean, today announced it has published its 2025 Annual Report, 2025 Annual Information Form and 2025 Sustainability Report on its website investors.sagicor.com.

Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Availability of Management Information Circular

As previously announced on March 11, 2026, the annual and special meeting of shareholders will be held at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time in Toronto (2:00 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time in Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago, 1:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time in Jamaica) on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. The Company is holding the meeting as a hybrid meeting, which will be conducted in person and via live webcast.

Sagicor is using "notice-and-access" to deliver its meeting materials and, as a result, the notice of meeting and accompanying Management Information Circular are accessible on Sagicor's website at https://investors.sagicor.com/annual-meetings, under Sagicor's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and at https://docs.tsxtrust.com/2173. In advance of the meeting, shareholders are encouraged to review the information on the website including the proxy voting procedures. If you are a registered shareholder and you do not receive your form of proxy by May 1, 2026, please send a request for your control number via email to TSX Trust Company at [email protected].

The in-person meeting will take place at the Hilton Barbados Resort, Needhams Point, St. Michael, Barbados. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders wishing to attend the meeting in person are encouraged to pre-register by sending an email to [email protected] and they will receive a response confirming their registration. Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders who are unable to attend the meeting in person may still attend virtually.

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to virtually attend, participate and vote at the meeting online at: https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/200-327-252-798 (password: sagicor2026 (all lower case, no spaces)).

About Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) is a leading financial services provider with over 185 years of history in the Caribbean, over 90 years of history in Canada, and over 70 years of history in the United States. Sagicor offers a wide range of products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, banking, pensions, annuities, investment management, and real estate. Sagicor's registered office is located at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton, HM 11, Bermuda, with its principal office located at Cecil F De Caires Building, Wildey, St. Michael, Barbados. Additional information about Sagicor can be obtained by visiting www.sagicor.com.

SOURCE Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.

Media: Ingrid Card, VP, Communications & Brand Experience, Tel: 437-212-3994, [email protected]; Investors: George Sipsis, EVP, Corporate Development & Capital Markets, Tel: 1-800-342-0719, [email protected] or [email protected], investors.sagicor.com