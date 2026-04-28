Sagicor Financial Announces Appointment of Eric Sandberg as President of Sagicor Life USA

TORONTO and BARBADOS, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) ("Sagicor Financial" or "Sagicor" or the "Company"), a leading financial services provider in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean, today announced that Eric Sandberg has been appointed as President of Sagicor Life Insurance Company ("Sagicor Life USA"). Mr. Sandberg will work closely with Sagicor Life USA's leadership team to maintain alignment on strategic priorities and support disciplined execution as the business scales.

"We are excited to welcome Eric to the Sagicor team. This appointment is an important step as we continue to build out our American leadership team to successfully execute on our U.S. strategy. Eric's background and expertise will be invaluable in driving our next phase of growth," said Andre Mousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.

Mr. Sandberg brings leadership experience across risk, actuarial, pricing, asset-liability management (ALM), and finance, along with annuities expertise, and a commercial mindset. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer at National Life Group, a leading life insurance and annuity provider operating in 49 states with over $65 billion(1) of total assets, where he led financial oversight and enterprise risk management. He has also worked closely with rating agencies and regulators and has experience supporting product innovation.

About Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) is a leading financial services provider with over 185 years of history in the Caribbean, over 90 years of history in Canada, and over 70 years of history in the United States. Sagicor offers a wide range of products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, banking, pensions, annuities, investment management, and real estate. Sagicor's registered office is located at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton, HM 11, Bermuda, with its principal office located at Cecil F De Caires Building, Wildey, St. Michael, Barbados. Additional information about Sagicor can be obtained by visiting www.sagicor.com.

1Based on National Life Group's 2025 annual report as reported on a U.S. GAAP basis, which includes NLV Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries and affiliates.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this news release may be forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "expect", "anticipate", "target", "believe", "foresee", "could", "estimate", "goal", "intend", "plan", "seek", "will", "may", "would" and "should" and similar expressions or words suggesting future outcomes. These forward-looking statements reflect material factors and expectations and assumptions of Sagicor. Sagicor's estimates, beliefs, assumptions and expectations contained herein are inherently subject to uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events, and as such, are subject to change. Risks and uncertainties not presently known to Sagicor or that it presently believes are not material could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in its forward-looking statements. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect events and results are included in other documents and reports that will be filed by Sagicor with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which reflect Sagicor's estimates, beliefs, assumptions and expectations only as of the date of this news release. Sagicor disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, new assumptions, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

SOURCE Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.

Media: Ingrid Card, VP, Communications & Brand Experience, Tel: 437-212-3994, [email protected]; Investors: George Sipsis, EVP, Corporate Development & Capital Markets, Tel: 1-800-342-0719, [email protected] or [email protected], investors.sagicor.com