Sagicor Financial Announces Results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO and BARBADOS, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) ("Sagicor Financial" or "Sagicor" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of holders of common shares (the "Shareholders") held on May 13, 2026. A total of 72,705,082 common shares, representing 53.40% of common shares issued and outstanding as of March 24, 2026, the Record Date of the Meeting, were represented.

Results of the matters voted on at the Meeting are set out below.

Election of Directors

The Company's 14 director nominees were elected:



Votes For (percent) Votes Withheld (percent) Mahmood Khimji 99.86 % 0.14 % Andre Mousseau 99.90 % 0.10 % The Most Honourable Dodridge D. Miller 98.80 % 1.20 % Sir Hilary Beckles 99.95 % 0.05 % Dr. Archibald Campbell 99.92 % 0.08 % Peter E. Clarke 99.94 % 0.06 % The Honourable Keith Duncan 99.94 % 0.06 % Monish Dutt 99.93 % 0.07 % Dennis L. Harris 99.95 % 0.05 % Cathleen McLaughlin 99.92 % 0.08 % Gilbert Palter 83.97 % 16.03 % Alan Ryder 99.98 % 0.02 % Reza Satchu 99.94 % 0.06 % Aviva Shneider 99.94 % 0.06 %

Appointment of Auditors and Authorization of Board to Fix Remuneration

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as auditor of the Company.

Votes For: 98.53%

Votes Withheld: 1.47%

Adoption of Sagicor's Long-Term Incentive Plan and Approval of Unallocated Awards

The ordinary resolution approving the adoption of a long-term incentive plan and all unallocated restricted share units and options to acquire common shares thereunder was approved.

Votes For: 97.06%

Votes Against: 2.94%

Full voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca.

About Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) is a leading financial services provider with over 185 years of history in the Caribbean, over 90 years of history in Canada, and over 70 years of history in the United States. Sagicor offers a wide range of products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, banking, pensions, annuities, investment management, and real estate. Sagicor's registered office is located at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton, HM 11, Bermuda, with its principal office located at Cecil F De Caires Building, Wildey, St. Michael, Barbados. Additional information about Sagicor can be obtained by visiting www.sagicor.com.

SOURCE Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.

Media: Ingrid Card, VP, Communications & Brand Experience, Tel: 437-212-3994, [email protected]; Investors: George Sipsis, EVP, Corporate Development & Capital Markets, Tel: 1-800-342-0719, [email protected] or [email protected], investors.sagicor.com