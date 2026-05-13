Sagicor Financial Announces Results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
News provided bySagicor Financial Company Ltd.
May 13, 2026, 21:35 ET
TORONTO and BARBADOS, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) ("Sagicor Financial" or "Sagicor" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of holders of common shares (the "Shareholders") held on May 13, 2026. A total of 72,705,082 common shares, representing 53.40% of common shares issued and outstanding as of March 24, 2026, the Record Date of the Meeting, were represented.
Results of the matters voted on at the Meeting are set out below.
Election of Directors
The Company's 14 director nominees were elected:
|
Votes For (percent)
|
Votes Withheld (percent)
|
Mahmood Khimji
|
99.86 %
|
0.14 %
|
Andre Mousseau
|
99.90 %
|
0.10 %
|
The Most Honourable Dodridge D. Miller
|
98.80 %
|
1.20 %
|
Sir Hilary Beckles
|
99.95 %
|
0.05 %
|
Dr. Archibald Campbell
|
99.92 %
|
0.08 %
|
Peter E. Clarke
|
99.94 %
|
0.06 %
|
The Honourable Keith Duncan
|
99.94 %
|
0.06 %
|
Monish Dutt
|
99.93 %
|
0.07 %
|
Dennis L. Harris
|
99.95 %
|
0.05 %
|
Cathleen McLaughlin
|
99.92 %
|
0.08 %
|
Gilbert Palter
|
83.97 %
|
16.03 %
|
Alan Ryder
|
99.98 %
|
0.02 %
|
Reza Satchu
|
99.94 %
|
0.06 %
|
Aviva Shneider
|
99.94 %
|
0.06 %
Appointment of Auditors and Authorization of Board to Fix Remuneration
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as auditor of the Company.
Votes For: 98.53%
Votes Withheld: 1.47%
Adoption of Sagicor's Long-Term Incentive Plan and Approval of Unallocated Awards
The ordinary resolution approving the adoption of a long-term incentive plan and all unallocated restricted share units and options to acquire common shares thereunder was approved.
Votes For: 97.06%
Votes Against: 2.94%
Full voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca.
About Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.
Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) is a leading financial services provider with over 185 years of history in the Caribbean, over 90 years of history in Canada, and over 70 years of history in the United States. Sagicor offers a wide range of products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, banking, pensions, annuities, investment management, and real estate. Sagicor's registered office is located at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton, HM 11, Bermuda, with its principal office located at Cecil F De Caires Building, Wildey, St. Michael, Barbados. Additional information about Sagicor can be obtained by visiting www.sagicor.com.
SOURCE Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.
Media: Ingrid Card, VP, Communications & Brand Experience, Tel: 437-212-3994, [email protected]; Investors: George Sipsis, EVP, Corporate Development & Capital Markets, Tel: 1-800-342-0719, [email protected] or [email protected], investors.sagicor.com
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