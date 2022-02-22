Sagen MI Canada Inc. and Canadian Association of Credit Counselling Services Launch the Sagen Learning Labs series to Address Financial Literacy

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Sagen™, Canada's largest private mortgage insurance provider, and the Canadian and Ontario Association of Credit Counselling Services (CACCS/OACCS), leaders in the financial counselling practitioner sector in the country, are pleased to introduce the Sagen Learning Labs in an effort to help Canadians with their financial fitness. This new initiative aims to assist organizations working with financially distressed customers to understand and work in a more human-first way.

Sagen will sponsor the launch of part one of this free series of workshops, Counselling Foundation Fundamentals: "The Beginning – Breaking Down Barriers to Build a Foundation of Trust", on February 24, 2022. These workshops offer a credit towards an Accredited Financial Counsellor Canada (AFCC®) designation through CACCS/OACCS the exclusive licensee in Canada.

Participants can learn more about the intrinsic nature of social service practices while deploying behavioural techniques to explore personal values and beliefs surrounding money and financial products. This Learning Lab can help participants become agents of change in addressing client fear and understand how fears create entrenched barriers in the lives of clients, becoming detriments to business growth and client relations. By the end of this first Sagen Learning Lab, participants will have acquired the skills to build greater and more sustainable client relationships.

Part one, of the two series Sagen Learning Lab, will be co-instructed by Accredited Financial Counsellor Canada® designees, Rebekah Smylie, AFCC®, Deputy Head, Organization, CAP Canada and Jeri Bittorf, AFCC®, Credit Counselling Coordinator, Resolve Counselling Services Canada, both certified practitioners and accredited members of the CACCS.

William Moores, Executive Director of both the Ontario and Canadian Associations of Credit Counselling Services states "The pandemic has highlighted more importantly that Canadians needs are changing and it's critical for organizations to recognize that their clients are humans first, not just numbers." He added "It's vital for organizations to help their staff to appreciate the human side of connection and actively work with Canadians to appreciate their unique circumstances, working with them and supporting them through often times, difficult situations". Mr. Moores continues that "We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work with Sagen and this ability to provide education, counselling skills and appreciation to organizations across Canada with hopes of fostering improved consumer to business relations built on active listening and collective understanding".

"The ability to support and understand customers who experience financial hardships is critical to their financial recovery. The new Sagen Learning Lab offers both soft and hard skills to manage through sensitive situations. This aligns with the Sagen Corporate, Social Responsibility Program for Financial Literacy, the Homeownership Assistance Program and the company's thought leadership role to make a difference through learning and education." said Debbie Mcpherson, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing.

To learn more about the session: Webinars - Sagen

Information on the AFCC® Certification: Accredited Financial Counsellor Canada Designation Program

About Sagen

Sagen MI Canada Inc., operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sagen Mortgage Insurance Company Canada (doing business as SagenTM), is the largest private sector residential mortgage insurer in Canada. The Company provides mortgage default insurance to Canadian residential mortgage lenders, making homeownership more accessible to first-time homebuyers. Sagen differentiates itself through customer service excellence, innovative processing technology, and a robust risk management framework. For more than two decades, the Company has supported the housing market by providing thought leadership and a focus on the safety and soundness of the mortgage finance system. As at December 31, 2021 the Company had $7.4 billion total assets and $3.1 billion shareholders' equity. Find out more at www.sagen.ca .

About Canadian Association of Credit Counselling Services:

The Canadian Association of Credit Counselling Services (CACCS) represents a Canada-wide network of accredited, not-for-profit agencies and Accredited Financial Counsellor Canada® certified practitioners, offering preventative education and confidential services to clients experiencing financial difficulties. With a focus on financial counselling education, accreditation of agencies and certification of Financial Practitioners, CACCS is also committed to national research and policy initiatives concerning personal finance and industry advocacy.

To learn more about CACCS and how to find accredited professionals near you, see our website at www.financialfitness.ca

For more information, please contact:

Susan Carter

Vice President, Marketing and Communications

Sagen

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 905.464.5647

William Moores

Executive Director

Canadian and Ontario Association of Credit Counselling Services

E:mail [email protected]

Toll Free: 1-888-746-3328

SOURCE Sagen MI Canada Inc.