Safeway Partners with Canadian Football League to Launch Safeway #myCflfamily, Bringing Families Closer to the Game this Season

"After more than two decades supporting Western Canada's sports teams and football related contests, we wanted to take it to the next level for our customers through this CFL partnership," said Sandra Sanderson, SVP, Marketing, Sobeys Inc. "Safeway customers are true Canadian football fans, and this partnership will allow us to provide our customers and their families with iconic Canadian experiences, while also deepening our support for Canadian football and the CFL."

Launching on July 25, 2019, the Safeway #myCFLfamily contest will provide customers with multiple chances each week to win a Family Prize Pack which will include four regular season game tickets, CFL merchandise and Safeway gift cards. To top off the season, Safeway customers will also have the opportunity to win one of two grand prize Family VIP experiences at the 107th Grey Cup presented by Shaw held in Calgary on November 24, 2019.

Safeway shoppers will be entered to win the Family Prize Packs by making a purchase in any Safeway store and swiping their AIR MILES card.

"We are excited to bring together two great Canadian brands to deepen our commitment to our incredible fans and their families." said Tyler Mazereeuw, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer for the CFL. "This collaboration will allow us to connect with more CFL fans across Western Canada, rewarding them with opportunities to experience CFL action in-person during the regular season and at Grey Cup."

Western Canadians have clearly demonstrated their passion for the CFL and Safeway is proud to play a meaningful role in celebrating the common bond of family, food and sport with customers and fans alike.

Proudly Canadian, with headquarters in Stellarton, Nova Scotia, Sobeys has been serving the food shopping needs of Canadians since 1907. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Empire Company Limited (TSX: EMP.A), Sobeys owns or franchises more than 1,500 stores in all 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy and Lawton's Drug Stores as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations. Sobeys, its franchisees and affiliates employ approximately 123,000 people. More information on Sobeys Inc. can be found at www.sobeyscorporate.com.

The 2019 regular season is underway and fans can stay up to date on all the non-stop action at CFL.ca, follow the 2019 season from around the world, and join us at a game. The 107th Grey Cup presented by Shaw will be played at McMahon Stadium in Calgary on Sunday, November 24.

