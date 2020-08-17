SafeGuard Cyber Wins 2020 Campus Safety Best Award Via Campus Safety Magazine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Aug. 17, 2020 /CNW/ -- SafeGuard Cyber , the leading SaaS platform offering digital risk protection for modern communications, today announced that it has been recognized by Campus Safety Magazine as a winner of the 2020 Campus Safety BEST Awards for Incident Response & Records Management Software, honoring superior products and services for hospital, school and university protection professionals.

The COVID-19 crisis has thrown many educational institutions into uncharted territory, with infosec leaders forced to rapidly adopt virtual learning technologies, from K-12 to the university level. This new paradigm brings unique cybersecurity challenges and risk. However, the virtual campus can be comprehensively secured when endpoint protection is combined with powerful digital risk protection.

"Administrators are confronting new and unfamiliar security issues, from ransomware to monitoring digital platforms for cyberbullying, and maintaining the meticulous records required for legal recourse and conflict mediation," remarked Jim Zuffoletti, co-founder and CEO of SafeGuard Cyber. "We're grateful to receive the 2020 Campus Safety BEST Award in recognition of the technology we've built to help educational institutions foster a safe remote learning environment."

"The volume and velocity of digital communications is a unique security challenge," according to Otavio Freire, SafeGuard Cyber's co-founder and CTO. "One school we're protecting saw 1200 students generate over 125,000 messages in the first 10 days. At that scale, you need machine learning to flag risks in real time, and in any language to serve today's diverse student communities."

The 2020 Campus Safety BEST Awards recognize superlative security, law enforcement, emergency management and safety solutions for K-12 campuses, institutions of higher education and healthcare organizations.

"Campus Safety magazine takes pride in focusing on content that helps protection professionals in the healthcare and education markets keep their students, teachers, patients, visitors, and campuses safe and secure," says Robin Hattersley Gray, executive editor of Campus Safety.

The SafeGuard Cyber platform empowers schools to detect and quarantine problematic messages inside of these apps, while flagging inappropriate conduct like obscene language and violent speech, effectively scaling cyberbullying and harassment compliance online.

ABOUT SAFEGUARD CYBER

SafeGuard Cyber is a Charlottesville, Virginia-based company with a cloud-based platform that empowers organizations to use social and digital channels securely, compliantly, and at the scale of global business. With coverage across more than 50 channels, SafeGuard Cyber helps security, compliance, and communications teams work better together. Its customers include Global100 enterprises, small businesses, municipalities, and national governments. For more information, visit www.safeguardcyber.com/education.

