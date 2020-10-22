Safe x Connected Cities Accelerator program, powered by Highline Beta, is open for applications

Startups focused on road safety are encouraged to apply to qualify for pilot opportunities, mentorship and follow-on funding

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Highline Beta and founding partner Aviva Canada have opened applications for the Safe x Connected Cities Accelerator . This applies to any startup that can affect meaningful change and improve road safety across Canada.

In the wake of an unprecedented pandemic, transportation, safety and how we operate in our cities has changed forever - new challenges and opportunities are worth exploring. Furthermore, as pedestrians, cyclists or drivers, when it comes to overcrowded city roads and outdated infrastructure road safety matters.

Accelerator applications are now open to startups whose solutions can help make our roads safer and address:

The New Normal - As our cities adapt to COVID-19, the road safety and transportation landscape continues to evolve. We're interested in solutions that support increased pedestrian traffic, social distancing while traveling, enhancements to public transit and more.





- As our cities adapt to COVID-19, the road safety and transportation landscape continues to evolve. We're interested in solutions that support increased pedestrian traffic, social distancing while traveling, enhancements to public transit and more. Cycling Safety - Advances in clothing, accessories and bicycle technology that makes street cycling safer. Interventions that reduce unsafe bicycle and motor vehicle interactions.





- Advances in clothing, accessories and bicycle technology that makes street cycling safer. Interventions that reduce unsafe bicycle and motor vehicle interactions. Pedestrian Safety Solutions - Technology and interventions that make the most vulnerable road users safer. Advances that improve the walkability of streets and communities. Innovations that make school buses and other public transit safer when boarding and disembarking.





- Technology and interventions that make the most vulnerable road users safer. Advances that improve the walkability of streets and communities. Innovations that make school buses and other public transit safer when boarding and disembarking. Data Solutions - Technologies that aggregate private sector and public data to look at the root causes of crashes and suggest interventions. Data solutions to help standardize the collection of collision data nationally. Cyber security solutions that aim to protect information transmitted between pedestrians, vehicles and infrastructure as well as proactively identify and manage risks related to the theft of sensitive data, invasion of privacy and fraud.





- Technologies that aggregate private sector and public data to look at the root causes of crashes and suggest interventions. Data solutions to help standardize the collection of collision data nationally. Cyber security solutions that aim to protect information transmitted between pedestrians, vehicles and infrastructure as well as proactively identify and manage risks related to the theft of sensitive data, invasion of privacy and fraud. Sensors & Digital Signage Solutions - Technology to curb distracted driving and reduce other risky driving behaviours. Innovations that help drivers see better and have more time to react.





- Technology to curb distracted driving and reduce other risky driving behaviours. Innovations that help drivers see better and have more time to react. Accurate Detection Solutions - Improve intersection safety through accurate detection of pedestrians, cyclists, cars and transit riders to help inform decisions around traffic flow and priorities.

"The Safe x Connected Accelerator program's inaugural year has been a success: we have amazing pilots working in the field now, driving change and making our roads safer. As this program enters its second year, we're excited to hear from startups with products in-market and early traction and help the right companies test, validate and scale their technology with support from Aviva Canada and other platform partners," says Ben Yoskovitz, CPO and Founding Partner, Highline Beta.

The startups from the inaugural year are working on tangible solutions to create safer roads. Click here to learn more.

Applications for the Safe x Connected Cities Accelerator are open to all early-stage startups at: https://www.safexconnected.com/. Deadline to apply is December 18, 2020.

About Highline Beta

Highline Beta builds and funds new ventures alongside forward-thinking global enterprises like Aviva, AB InBev and RBC. Combining the industry experience of enterprises, agility of startups, and methodology of investors, Highline Beta is building a new model for corporate innovation and venture capital to unlock new markets and drive growth.

