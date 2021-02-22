Safe restart funding helps BC Ferries address COVID-19 impacts on third quarter results

VICTORIA, BC, Feb. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - BC Ferries released its third quarter results today for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. The COVID-19 global pandemic continues to have a significant impact on the company's operations and financial results. During the quarter, BC Ferries carried 2.9 million passengers and 1.6 million vehicles, a decrease of 39.6 per cent and 22.3 per cent, respectively, compared to the same period in the prior year. Year-to-date, the company carried 10.6 million passengers and
5.3 million vehicles, a decrease of 42.1 per cent and 26.9 per cent, respectively, compared to the same period in the prior year.

As a regulated company, BC Ferries' allowable average annual fare increases and corresponding earning targets are set by the BC Ferries Commissioner to cover the cost of ferry service, along with required maintenance and vessel, terminal and IT upgrades and replacements, as well as debt servicing.

The effects of COVID-19 have negatively impacted BC Ferries' traffic and revenues over the current year. This trend is expected to continue in the near term as the province recovers from the effects of the pandemic.

In December 2020, BC Ferries received $308 million from the Safe Restart Program, a federal-provincial initiative intended to help provinces and territories safely restart their economies.  Assistance to the public transportation sector, including BC Ferries, is a critical part of the BC Safe Restart Plan.

The goals of the federal-provincial Safe Restart funding are to mitigate BC Ferries' revenue losses and additional COVID-19-related spending, help restore the level of annual earnings required to maintain service levels, and to keep fare increases to affordable levels through this performance term which ends March 31, 2024. Maintaining this level of earnings also supports the long-term sustainability, reliability and affordability of the ferry system and protects $380 million in essential vessel, terminal and IT investments over this year and next.

  • BC Ferries applied nine months' worth of Safe Restart funding, or $154.8 million, to third quarter revenues. Without this relief, the net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2020 would have been $56.4 million.
  • As a result of the funding, BC Ferries recorded net earnings of $98.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to a net loss of $8.3 million in the same quarter in the prior year.
  • On a year-to-date basis, BC Ferries' net earnings were $74.3 million to December 31, 2020. Without federal-provincial Safe Restart funding, the company would have had a net loss of $80.5 million, compared to net earnings of $98.9 million in the same period in the prior year.

The positive net earnings in the quarter and year-to-date reflect nine months of Safe Restart funding as well as the seasonal nature of the business whereby traffic in the busy spring and summer months provide earnings that are typically offset by losses in the slower fall and winter months.

"We would again like to acknowledge the important contribution from the federal and provincial governments to address the profound impact COVID-19 has had on transportation and on the ferry system," said Mark Collins, BC Ferries' President and CEO. "The Safe Restart funding will protect the long term sustainability of the ferry system to recover our losses and maintain service and future investments in ferry dependent communities."

"Our valued employees continue to focus on our core business of delivering efficient service while protecting passengers who rely on us for essential travel," said Collins. "I can't thank our staff enough for their dedication and their work to keep our ships and terminals safe, while keeping communities connected during this difficult time."  

In the three months ended December 31, 2020, operating expenses decreased by
$6.7 million or 3.3 per cent ($68.8 million or 10.6 per cent year-to-date) compared to the same period in the prior year, mainly due to reduced round trips on the major routes and the deferral of certain discretionary costs as a result of COVID-19. The expense reduction includes reduced labour costs, fuel consumption, contracted services, depreciation expense and other miscellaneous costs.

Capital expenditures in the three and nine-months ended December 31, 2020 totalled $41.5 million and $90.8 million, respectively, and were financed in part through net earnings during the nine months. Significant investments included the four Island Class vessels and one Salish Class vessel that were already under construction prior to the pandemic. Given the impact of COVID-19 on the company's financial position, all capital plans are being reviewed to identify opportunities to defer any expenditures that are not regulatory, security or safety related, or operationally necessary.

BC Ferries' full financial statements, including notes and Management's Discussion and Analysis, are filed on SEDAR and will be available at www.sedar.com

BC Ferries is one of the largest ferry operators in the world based on passengers transported annually and transportation infrastructure, and carried 21.7 million passengers and 8.8 million vehicles during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.
BC Ferries provides frequent year-round ferry transportation services to the west coast of Canada on 25 routes, currently supported by 35 vessels and 47 terminals, and also manages other remote routes through contracts with independent operators.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains certain "forward looking statements". These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations regarding our growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities and industry performance and trends. They reflect management's current internal projections, expectations or beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Some of the market conditions and factors that have been considered in formulating the assumptions upon which forward looking statements are based include traffic, the Canadian Dollar relative to the US Dollar, fuel costs, construction costs, the state of the local economy, fluctuating financial markets, demographics, tax changes, the requirements of the Coastal Ferry Services Contract, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forward looking statements included in this release include statements with respect to: the company's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, reductions in discretionary spending, capital investments, and the anticipated application of funding received under the Safe Restart Funding Program.  In some cases, forward looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. A number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. In evaluating these statements, prospective investors should specifically consider various factors including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with: vendor non-performance; capital market access; interest rate, foreign currency, fuel price, and traffic volume fluctuations; the implementation of major capital projects; security, safety, and environmental incidents; confidential or sensitive information breaches; changes in laws; vessel repair facility limitations; economic regulatory environment changes; tax changes; and Aboriginal rights and title claims.

Actual results may differ materially from any forward looking statement. Although management believes that the forward looking statements contained in this release are based upon reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward looking statements. These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and British Columbia Ferry Services Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances except as may be required by applicable law.

NON-IFRS MEASURES
In addition to providing measures prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), we present certain financial measures that do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These supplemental financial measures are provided to assist readers in determining our ability to generate cash from operations and improve the comparability of our results from one period to another. We believe these measures are useful in assessing operating performance of our ongoing business on an overall basis.

February 22, 2021

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2021

Significant events during or subsequent to the Third Quarter of 2021 include the following:

  • In December 2020, BC Ferries received $308 million pursuant to an agreement with the Province under the Safe Restart Funding Program, a federal-provincial initiative intended to help provinces and territories safely restart their economies and deal with the impacts of COVID-19. The Safe Restart Funding agreement for $308 million consists of three components. The first component is for base operating relief towards the estimated operational impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic of $280 million. The second component of $24 million is to limit fare increases to an average of 2.3 per cent in fiscal 2022, fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2024. The third component of $4 million is to cover the estimated costs of discretionary sailings for fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2024. In the three months ended December 31, 2020, Safe Restart Funding of $154.8 million was recognized in revenue.

  • On December 16, 2020, BC Ferries and the BC Ferry & Marine Workers' Union announced the ratification of a Memorandum of Agreement that was reached on October 22, 2020. This agreement provides certainty for employees, helps ensure uninterrupted ferry service for customers and will mark 22 years of labour stability. The term of the new Collective Agreement is from October 31, 2020 through October 31, 2025 and provides for wage increases of 0 per cent, 2 per cent and 2 per cent over the first three years of the agreement, with year four and five having wage re-openers.

  • On October 28 and December 17, 2020, respectively, BC Ferries' third and fourth Island Class vessels were launched at Damen Shipyards Galati in Romania. These ships will enter service on the Campbell River – Quadra Island route in 2022. The Island Class vessels are outfitted with hybrid-diesel electric propulsion and will operate as fully electric ships in the future when shore-side infrastructure is available.

  • On December 19, 2020, BC Ferries' fourth Salish Class vessel was launched at Remontowa Shipbuilding S.A. in Gdansk, Poland. This vessel will enter service in the Southern Gulf Islands in 2022 and will be identical to the three existing Salish Class vessels, which are dual-duel capable, designed to run primarily on liquefied natural gas.

BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)




     As at

 December 31, 2020 

 March 31, 2020 

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents 

323,329

169,141

Restricted short-term investments 

33,198

33,393

Other short-term investments

144,529

91,588

Trade and other receivables

23,176

19,488

Prepaid expenses

10,615

11,057

Inventories 

36,806

31,897

Derivative assets 

-

28

571,653

356,592

Non-current assets

Loan receivable 

24,515

24,515

Property, plant and equipment

1,837,311

1,879,517

Intangible assets 

96,692

99,893

1,958,518

2,003,925

Total assets

2,530,171

2,360,517



Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

98,637

132,296

Provisions 

2,297

1,794

Current portion of lease liabilities 

2,772

2,536

Contract liabilities 

136,088

21,702

Current portion of long-term debt 

15,317

21,644

Interest payable on long-term debt

17,490

21,512

Current portion of accrued employee future benefits

2,500

3,000

Derivative liabilities

8,539

15,507

283,640

219,991

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities 

36,557

38,675

Contract liabilities 

36,941

-

Long-term debt 

1,419,558

1,427,426

Accrued employee future benefits 

20,608

20,151

Other liabilities 

10,039

10,962

Derivative liabilities

9,707

17,212

1,533,410

1,514,426

Total liabilities

1,817,050

1,734,417



Equity

Share capital 

75,478

75,478

Contributed surplus 

25,000

25,000

Retained earnings

622,012

547,745

Total equity before reserves

722,490

648,223

Reserves 

(9,369)

(22,123)

Total equity including reserves

713,121

626,100

Total liabilities and equity

2,530,171

2,360,517

BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)


 Three months ended 

 Nine months ended 

 December 31 

 December 31 

2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenue



Vehicle and passenger fares

94,691

134,699

343,441

513,691

Net retail 

4,811

14,583

13,975

55,249

Fuel (rebates) surcharges 

(1,525)

1,620

(5,432)

5,440

Other income

1,937

2,754

5,546

9,323

Revenue from customers

99,914

153,656

357,530

583,703

Safe restart funding 

154,802

-

154,802

-

Ferry service fees 

49,118

49,457

160,535

179,445

Federal-Provincial Subsidy Agreement 

8,007

7,835

24,021

23,505

Total revenue

311,841

210,948

696,888

786,653





Expenses 



Operations

120,616

128,339

352,740

421,258

Maintenance

24,290

22,166

62,533

61,918

Administration

8,514

9,312

28,594

27,279

Depreciation and amortization 

45,613

45,913

134,159

136,375

Total operating expenses

199,033

205,730

578,026

646,830

Operating profit 

112,808

5,218

118,862

139,823





Net finance and other expenses 



Finance expenses

15,445

16,056

45,988

46,377

Finance income

(1,077)

(2,520)

(3,361)

(5,201)

Net finance expense

14,368

13,536

42,627

41,176

Loss (gain) on disposal and revaluation of property, 



plant and equipment and intangible assets

4

(8)

1,968

(214)

Net finance and other expenses

14,372

13,528

44,595

40,962





NET EARNINGS (LOSS) 

98,436

(8,310)

74,267

98,861










Other comprehensive income (loss)



Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently 



to net earnings (loss) 

7,585

4,645

2,042

755

Items not to be reclassified to net earnings (loss) 

-

-

(1,933)

(126)

Total other comprehensive income

7,585

4,645

109

629

Total comprehensive income (loss)

106,021

(3,665)

74,376

99,490

BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)




Nine months ended December 31 

2020

2019

Operating activities

Net earnings 

74,267

98,861

Items not affecting cash:

Net finance expense

42,627

41,176

Depreciation and amortization 

134,159

136,375

Loss (gain) on disposal and revaluation of property, 

plant and equipment and intangible assets

1,968

(214)

Other non-cash changes to property, plant and equipment

(294)

(686)

Changes in:

Accrued employee future benefits

(1,976)

204

Derivative assets and liabilities recognized in net loss

55

2

Provisions 

503

4,859

Accrued financing costs

(270)

89

Total non-cash items  

176,772

181,805



Movements in operating working capital:

Trade and other receivables

(3,688)

(2,497)

Prepaid expenses

442

(4,381)

Inventories 

(4,909)

(896)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(33,659)

(42,768)

Contract liabilities

151,327

(7,348)

Change in non-cash working capital

109,513

(57,890)

Change in non-cash working capital attributable

to investing activities

25,673

32,324

Change in non-cash operating working capital

135,186

(25,566)

Cash generated from operating activities before interest

386,225

255,100

Interest received

3,628

5,272

Interest paid

(55,769)

(50,468)

Cash generated from operating activities

334,084

209,904

BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)




Nine months ended December 31

2020

2019

Financing activities

Repayment of long-term debt

(14,837)

(69,212)

Repayment of lease liabilities

(1,886)

(1,650)

Proceeds from the issue of bonds

-

250,000

Transaction costs related to bonds

-

(1,587)

Cash (used in) from financing activities

(16,723)

177,551

Investing activities

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

93

309

Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

(110,520)

(172,322)

Changes in restricted short-term investments

195

(1,937)

Net purchase of other short-term investments

(52,941)

(45,984)

Cash used in investing activities

(163,173)

(219,934)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

154,188

167,521

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

169,141

59,888

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

323,329

227,409

BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)








Share capital 

Contributed surplus

Retained earnings

Total equity before reserves

Reserves 

Total equity including reserves

Balance as at April 1, 2019

75,478

25,000

525,006

625,484

12,834

638,318

Net earnings 

-

-

98,861

98,861

-

98,861

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

629

629

Realized hedge gains recognized in





fuel swaps

-

-

-

-

(5,575)

(5,575)

Hedge losses on interest rate forward





contract reclassified to net earnings

-

-

-

-

186

186

Balance as at December 31, 2019

75,478

25,000

623,867

724,345

8,074

732,419

Balance as at April 1, 2020

75,478

25,000

547,745

648,223

(22,123)

626,100

Net earnings 

-

-

74,267

74,267

-

74,267

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

109

109

Realized hedge losses recognized in





fuel swaps

-

-

-

-

12,459

12,459

Hedge losses on interest rate forward





contract reclassified to net earnings

-

-

-

-

186

186

Balance as at December 31, 2020

75,478

25,000

622,012

722,490

(9,369)

713,121

