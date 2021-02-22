Safe restart funding helps BC Ferries address COVID-19 impacts on third quarter results

VICTORIA, BC, Feb. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - BC Ferries released its third quarter results today for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. The COVID-19 global pandemic continues to have a significant impact on the company's operations and financial results. During the quarter, BC Ferries carried 2.9 million passengers and 1.6 million vehicles, a decrease of 39.6 per cent and 22.3 per cent, respectively, compared to the same period in the prior year. Year-to-date, the company carried 10.6 million passengers and

5.3 million vehicles, a decrease of 42.1 per cent and 26.9 per cent, respectively, compared to the same period in the prior year.

As a regulated company, BC Ferries' allowable average annual fare increases and corresponding earning targets are set by the BC Ferries Commissioner to cover the cost of ferry service, along with required maintenance and vessel, terminal and IT upgrades and replacements, as well as debt servicing.

The effects of COVID-19 have negatively impacted BC Ferries' traffic and revenues over the current year. This trend is expected to continue in the near term as the province recovers from the effects of the pandemic.

In December 2020, BC Ferries received $308 million from the Safe Restart Program, a federal-provincial initiative intended to help provinces and territories safely restart their economies. Assistance to the public transportation sector, including BC Ferries, is a critical part of the BC Safe Restart Plan.

The goals of the federal-provincial Safe Restart funding are to mitigate BC Ferries' revenue losses and additional COVID-19-related spending, help restore the level of annual earnings required to maintain service levels, and to keep fare increases to affordable levels through this performance term which ends March 31, 2024. Maintaining this level of earnings also supports the long-term sustainability, reliability and affordability of the ferry system and protects $380 million in essential vessel, terminal and IT investments over this year and next.

BC Ferries applied nine months' worth of Safe Restart funding, or $154.8 million , to third quarter revenues. Without this relief, the net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2020 would have been $56.4 million .

, to third quarter revenues. Without this relief, the net loss for the three months ended would have been . As a result of the funding, BC Ferries recorded net earnings of $98.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 , compared to a net loss of $8.3 million in the same quarter in the prior year.

for the three months ended , compared to a net loss of in the same quarter in the prior year. On a year-to-date basis, BC Ferries' net earnings were $74.3 million to December 31, 2020 . Without federal-provincial Safe Restart funding, the company would have had a net loss of $80.5 million , compared to net earnings of $98.9 million in the same period in the prior year.

The positive net earnings in the quarter and year-to-date reflect nine months of Safe Restart funding as well as the seasonal nature of the business whereby traffic in the busy spring and summer months provide earnings that are typically offset by losses in the slower fall and winter months.

"We would again like to acknowledge the important contribution from the federal and provincial governments to address the profound impact COVID-19 has had on transportation and on the ferry system," said Mark Collins, BC Ferries' President and CEO. "The Safe Restart funding will protect the long term sustainability of the ferry system to recover our losses and maintain service and future investments in ferry dependent communities."

"Our valued employees continue to focus on our core business of delivering efficient service while protecting passengers who rely on us for essential travel," said Collins. "I can't thank our staff enough for their dedication and their work to keep our ships and terminals safe, while keeping communities connected during this difficult time."

In the three months ended December 31, 2020, operating expenses decreased by

$6.7 million or 3.3 per cent ($68.8 million or 10.6 per cent year-to-date) compared to the same period in the prior year, mainly due to reduced round trips on the major routes and the deferral of certain discretionary costs as a result of COVID-19. The expense reduction includes reduced labour costs, fuel consumption, contracted services, depreciation expense and other miscellaneous costs.

Capital expenditures in the three and nine-months ended December 31, 2020 totalled $41.5 million and $90.8 million, respectively, and were financed in part through net earnings during the nine months. Significant investments included the four Island Class vessels and one Salish Class vessel that were already under construction prior to the pandemic. Given the impact of COVID-19 on the company's financial position, all capital plans are being reviewed to identify opportunities to defer any expenditures that are not regulatory, security or safety related, or operationally necessary.

BC Ferries' full financial statements, including notes and Management's Discussion and Analysis, are filed on SEDAR and will be available at www.sedar.com.

BC Ferries is one of the largest ferry operators in the world based on passengers transported annually and transportation infrastructure, and carried 21.7 million passengers and 8.8 million vehicles during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

BC Ferries provides frequent year-round ferry transportation services to the west coast of Canada on 25 routes, currently supported by 35 vessels and 47 terminals, and also manages other remote routes through contracts with independent operators.





FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains certain "forward looking statements". These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations regarding our growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities and industry performance and trends. They reflect management's current internal projections, expectations or beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Some of the market conditions and factors that have been considered in formulating the assumptions upon which forward looking statements are based include traffic, the Canadian Dollar relative to the US Dollar, fuel costs, construction costs, the state of the local economy, fluctuating financial markets, demographics, tax changes, the requirements of the Coastal Ferry Services Contract, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forward looking statements included in this release include statements with respect to: the company's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, reductions in discretionary spending, capital investments, and the anticipated application of funding received under the Safe Restart Funding Program. In some cases, forward looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. A number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. In evaluating these statements, prospective investors should specifically consider various factors including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with: vendor non-performance; capital market access; interest rate, foreign currency, fuel price, and traffic volume fluctuations; the implementation of major capital projects; security, safety, and environmental incidents; confidential or sensitive information breaches; changes in laws; vessel repair facility limitations; economic regulatory environment changes; tax changes; and Aboriginal rights and title claims.

Actual results may differ materially from any forward looking statement. Although management believes that the forward looking statements contained in this release are based upon reasonable assumptions, investors cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with these forward looking statements. These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and British Columbia Ferry Services Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances except as may be required by applicable law.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

In addition to providing measures prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), we present certain financial measures that do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These supplemental financial measures are provided to assist readers in determining our ability to generate cash from operations and improve the comparability of our results from one period to another. We believe these measures are useful in assessing operating performance of our ongoing business on an overall basis.

February 22, 2021

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2021

Significant events during or subsequent to the Third Quarter of 2021 include the following:

In December 2020 , BC Ferries received $308 million pursuant to an agreement with the Province under the Safe Restart Funding Program, a federal-provincial initiative intended to help provinces and territories safely restart their economies and deal with the impacts of COVID-19. The Safe Restart Funding agreement for $308 million consists of three components. The first component is for base operating relief towards the estimated operational impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic of $280 million . The second component of $24 million is to limit fare increases to an average of 2.3 per cent in fiscal 2022, fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2024. The third component of $4 million is to cover the estimated costs of discretionary sailings for fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2024. In the three months ended December 31, 2020 , Safe Restart Funding of $154.8 million was recognized in revenue.





, BC Ferries received pursuant to an agreement with the Province under the Safe Restart Funding Program, a federal-provincial initiative intended to help provinces and territories safely restart their economies and deal with the impacts of COVID-19. The Safe Restart Funding agreement for consists of three components. The first component is for base operating relief towards the estimated operational impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic of . The second component of is to limit fare increases to an average of 2.3 per cent in fiscal 2022, fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2024. The third component of is to cover the estimated costs of discretionary sailings for fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2024. In the three months ended , Safe Restart Funding of was recognized in revenue. On December 16, 2020 , BC Ferries and the BC Ferry & Marine Workers' Union announced the ratification of a Memorandum of Agreement that was reached on October 22, 2020 . This agreement provides certainty for employees, helps ensure uninterrupted ferry service for customers and will mark 22 years of labour stability. The term of the new Collective Agreement is from October 31, 2020 through October 31, 2025 and provides for wage increases of 0 per cent, 2 per cent and 2 per cent over the first three years of the agreement, with year four and five having wage re-openers.





, BC Ferries and the BC Ferry & Marine Workers' Union announced the ratification of a Memorandum of Agreement that was reached on . This agreement provides certainty for employees, helps ensure uninterrupted ferry service for customers and will mark 22 years of labour stability. The term of the new Collective Agreement is from through and provides for wage increases of 0 per cent, 2 per cent and 2 per cent over the first three years of the agreement, with year four and five having wage re-openers. On October 28 and December 17, 2020 , respectively, BC Ferries' third and fourth Island Class vessels were launched at Damen Shipyards Galati in Romania . These ships will enter service on the Campbell River – Quadra Island route in 2022. The Island Class vessels are outfitted with hybrid-diesel electric propulsion and will operate as fully electric ships in the future when shore-side infrastructure is available.





and , respectively, BC Ferries' third and fourth Island Class vessels were launched at Damen Shipyards Galati in . These ships will enter service on the Campbell River – route in 2022. The Island Class vessels are outfitted with hybrid-diesel electric propulsion and will operate as fully electric ships in the future when shore-side infrastructure is available. On December 19, 2020 , BC Ferries' fourth Salish Class vessel was launched at Remontowa Shipbuilding S.A. in Gdansk, Poland . This vessel will enter service in the Southern Gulf Islands in 2022 and will be identical to the three existing Salish Class vessels, which are dual-duel capable, designed to run primarily on liquefied natural gas.

BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)







As at

December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 323,329 169,141 Restricted short-term investments 33,198 33,393 Other short-term investments 144,529 91,588 Trade and other receivables 23,176 19,488 Prepaid expenses 10,615 11,057 Inventories 36,806 31,897 Derivative assets - 28

571,653 356,592 Non-current assets



Loan receivable 24,515 24,515 Property, plant and equipment 1,837,311 1,879,517 Intangible assets 96,692 99,893

1,958,518 2,003,925 Total assets 2,530,171 2,360,517





Liabilities



Current liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 98,637 132,296 Provisions 2,297 1,794 Current portion of lease liabilities 2,772 2,536 Contract liabilities 136,088 21,702 Current portion of long-term debt 15,317 21,644 Interest payable on long-term debt 17,490 21,512 Current portion of accrued employee future benefits 2,500 3,000 Derivative liabilities 8,539 15,507

283,640 219,991 Non-current liabilities



Lease liabilities 36,557 38,675 Contract liabilities 36,941 - Long-term debt 1,419,558 1,427,426 Accrued employee future benefits 20,608 20,151 Other liabilities 10,039 10,962 Derivative liabilities 9,707 17,212

1,533,410 1,514,426 Total liabilities 1,817,050 1,734,417





Equity



Share capital 75,478 75,478 Contributed surplus 25,000 25,000 Retained earnings 622,012 547,745 Total equity before reserves 722,490 648,223 Reserves (9,369) (22,123) Total equity including reserves 713,121 626,100 Total liabilities and equity 2,530,171 2,360,517

BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Three months ended Nine months ended

December 31 December 31

2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue







Vehicle and passenger fares 94,691 134,699 343,441 513,691 Net retail 4,811 14,583 13,975 55,249 Fuel (rebates) surcharges (1,525) 1,620 (5,432) 5,440 Other income 1,937 2,754 5,546 9,323 Revenue from customers 99,914 153,656 357,530 583,703 Safe restart funding 154,802 - 154,802 - Ferry service fees 49,118 49,457 160,535 179,445 Federal-Provincial Subsidy Agreement 8,007 7,835 24,021 23,505 Total revenue 311,841 210,948 696,888 786,653









Expenses







Operations 120,616 128,339 352,740 421,258 Maintenance 24,290 22,166 62,533 61,918 Administration 8,514 9,312 28,594 27,279 Depreciation and amortization 45,613 45,913 134,159 136,375 Total operating expenses 199,033 205,730 578,026 646,830 Operating profit 112,808 5,218 118,862 139,823









Net finance and other expenses







Finance expenses 15,445 16,056 45,988 46,377 Finance income (1,077) (2,520) (3,361) (5,201) Net finance expense 14,368 13,536 42,627 41,176 Loss (gain) on disposal and revaluation of property,







plant and equipment and intangible assets 4 (8) 1,968 (214) Net finance and other expenses 14,372 13,528 44,595 40,962









NET EARNINGS (LOSS) 98,436 (8,310) 74,267 98,861



















Other comprehensive income (loss)







Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently







to net earnings (loss) 7,585 4,645 2,042 755 Items not to be reclassified to net earnings (loss) - - (1,933) (126) Total other comprehensive income 7,585 4,645 109 629 Total comprehensive income (loss) 106,021 (3,665) 74,376 99,490

BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)







Nine months ended December 31

2020 2019 Operating activities



Net earnings 74,267 98,861 Items not affecting cash:



Net finance expense 42,627 41,176 Depreciation and amortization 134,159 136,375 Loss (gain) on disposal and revaluation of property,



plant and equipment and intangible assets 1,968 (214) Other non-cash changes to property, plant and equipment (294) (686) Changes in:



Accrued employee future benefits (1,976) 204 Derivative assets and liabilities recognized in net loss 55 2 Provisions 503 4,859 Accrued financing costs (270) 89 Total non-cash items 176,772 181,805





Movements in operating working capital:



Trade and other receivables (3,688) (2,497) Prepaid expenses 442 (4,381) Inventories (4,909) (896) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (33,659) (42,768) Contract liabilities 151,327 (7,348) Change in non-cash working capital 109,513 (57,890) Change in non-cash working capital attributable



to investing activities 25,673 32,324 Change in non-cash operating working capital 135,186 (25,566) Cash generated from operating activities before interest 386,225 255,100 Interest received 3,628 5,272 Interest paid (55,769) (50,468) Cash generated from operating activities 334,084 209,904

BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)







Nine months ended December 31

2020 2019 Financing activities



Repayment of long-term debt (14,837) (69,212) Repayment of lease liabilities (1,886) (1,650) Proceeds from the issue of bonds - 250,000 Transaction costs related to bonds - (1,587) Cash (used in) from financing activities (16,723) 177,551 Investing activities



Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 93 309 Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (110,520) (172,322) Changes in restricted short-term investments 195 (1,937) Net purchase of other short-term investments (52,941) (45,984) Cash used in investing activities (163,173) (219,934) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 154,188 167,521 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 169,141 59,888 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 323,329 227,409

BRITISH COLUMBIA FERRY SERVICES INC. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)















Share capital Contributed surplus Retained earnings Total equity before reserves Reserves Total equity including reserves Balance as at April 1, 2019 75,478 25,000 525,006 625,484 12,834 638,318 Net earnings - - 98,861 98,861 - 98,861 Other comprehensive income - - - - 629 629 Realized hedge gains recognized in











fuel swaps - - - - (5,575) (5,575) Hedge losses on interest rate forward











contract reclassified to net earnings - - - - 186 186 Balance as at December 31, 2019 75,478 25,000 623,867 724,345 8,074 732,419 Balance as at April 1, 2020 75,478 25,000 547,745 648,223 (22,123) 626,100 Net earnings - - 74,267 74,267 - 74,267 Other comprehensive income - - - - 109 109 Realized hedge losses recognized in











fuel swaps - - - - 12,459 12,459 Hedge losses on interest rate forward











contract reclassified to net earnings - - - - 186 186 Balance as at December 31, 2020 75,478 25,000 622,012 722,490 (9,369) 713,121

SOURCE British Columbia Ferry Services Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: BC Ferries, Media Relations, Victoria: (250) 978-1267; Customer Contact: Victoria: (250) 386-3431, Toll-free: 1-888-BCFERRY (1-888-223-3779)

Related Links

http://www.bcferries.ca

