SAF Group Expands Private Credit Platform with Strategic Hire, Launches Asset-Based Finance to Accelerate Growth

CALGARY, AB and TORONTO and VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The SAF Group ("SAF"), one of Canada's leading alternative capital providers, is pleased to announce that Nur Khan has joined the firm as Managing Director to lead its newly launched Asset-Based Finance ("ABF") strategy.

Founded in 2014, SAF specializes in bespoke private credit solutions and has committed and deployed over $4.5 billion across a diverse range of industries, including real estate, energy and financial services. The firm's expansion into ABF reflects a strategic focus on private credit opportunities backed by predictable cash flows and strong structural protections—an emerging opportunity in Canada's evolving credit landscape.

Nur Khan brings 30 years of experience in structured finance, with deep expertise in originating, structuring, and scaling asset-based lending platforms. He spent two decades at a Canadian Bank as Managing Director, Securitization Finance, where he built and led one of Canada's top-performing structured finance teams. During his tenure, his team led more than 125 transactions totaling over $23 billion and he managed a $15 billion warehouse financing business.

Ryan Dunfield, Chief Executive Officer of SAF, commented:

"Asset-Based Finance is quickly becoming a core pillar of the private credit ecosystem and SAF is committed to being a market leader in this space. Nur brings unmatched experience and leadership, and we're excited to welcome him as we launch this new line of business."

Khan added:

"SAF is uniquely positioned to address the growing demand for flexible, asset-backed capital in Canada. I'm excited to lead the firm's ABF strategy and build on the strong foundation SAF has established across the private credit landscape."

As part of launching the ABF strategy and other strategic deployment initiatives, SAF is actively pursuing partnerships with institutional investors and insurance businesses to offer opportunistic exposure to Canadian credit markets.

About SAF Group

SAF Group is one of Canada's leading alternative capital providers, focused on Canadian private credit. Since its founding in 2014, SAF has deployed over $4.5 billion across more than 60 investments, delivering tailored capital solutions to high-quality partners across multiple sectors. Headquartered in Calgary with offices in Toronto and Vancouver, SAF is actively expanding its investment platform to unlock opportunities in Canada's underserved credit market.

For more information, visit www.safgroup.ca.

SOURCE SAF Group

Media Contact: Rebecca Histed, Director, Private Wealth - [email protected]