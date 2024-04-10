Sacred Turtle Woman Healing Centre opens doors to the public offering Indigenous Holistic Healing

EDMONTON, AB, April 10, 2024 /CNW/ - A new healing centre has opened in Alberta, welcoming in clients from across Canada. Nestled on 182 acres of pristine mountain land, Sacred Turtle Woman Healing Centre (STWHC) provides trauma-intensive programming partnered with full submersion in Indigenous culture. With capacity for 60 individuals, this much needed co-ed, 18+ facility strives to restore Indigenous identity with the resurgence of culture through sobriety being the focal point.

Sacred Turtle Woman Healing Centre is a holistic Indigenous based facility located 48 minutes north of Edson, Alberta. Paying tribute to late Elder Victoria Whalen, STWHC embodies kinship, respect, kindness, and empowerment through traditional teachings and ceremonies while addressing issues pertinent to Indigenous peoples across Turtle Island. This organization has created a culturally based wellness experience partnered with personal developmental programming to create strength in recovery.

Canada's ongoing opioid crisis is an epidemic. Addictive drugs claimed the lives of at least 1,706 Albertans in 2023, averaging 4 deaths each day. The previous record being 1,634 people dying in 2021 from drug and alcohol related overdoses. In 2022, Canada's death toll reached an alarming 7,328 fatalities. Our response to this epidemic is timely.

This new healing centre works to build long lasting recovery in each of their clients and encourages health reintegration into society. Fostering respectful, compassionate, culturally appropriate, and competent care that is responsive to the needs, values and beliefs of all their clients. In order for an individual to embark on their recovery journey, they need to be in a safe, supportive and culturally appropriate environment.

"When an individual heals, they in turn help their family heal. A healthy family helps to create and sustain healthy communities. Healthy communities help the nation thrive. We can successfully generate positive change by walking with others on their own healing journey and encouraging them to grow into their authentic selves." - Taylor Dumais, Executive Assistant.

Canada is overwhelmed with the deaths at hand and this new centre, having grassroots in addiction, is forming stable roots within the recovery community. They believe it takes a village, and it will take all of us to overcome addiction. In a world of bad news, we can strive together to make lasting change and positive impacts.

For further information: Taylor Dumais, [email protected]