Sable Receives 7.26% ZnEq over 21.4m from The Fermin Skarn Project in San Juan Argentina and confirms 1.9Km strike continuity

Zn, Pb, Ag, and Cu show consistent high values along the 1.9 km of strike continuity of the limestone layer. As stated previously the alteration observed is characteristic of a distal skarn mineralization. The company is now planning additional exploration to the west of this mineralized area including a large geophysical survey looking for the potential Au-Cu porphyry/skarn core of the Fermin system (Figure 1).

"We are very pleased with this new set of results, which are consistent with our previous sampling and are likely the expression of a large Au-Cu porphyry-skarn mineralized system", commented Ruben Padilla, Sable's VP of Exploration.

For a better understanding of the results, the target can be divided into 3 zones (Figure 2): Fermin Central, where most of the previously released samples are located; Fermin North; and Fermin South. From today's released samples only Section G is located within the central zone; this section shows the widest interval with highest grade of ZnEq observed so far at the project, with 7.26% ZnEq over 21.4m, associated to the hinge of an overturned fold affecting the limestones. Although the limestone unit is strongly folded, samples have been taken perpendicular to bedding and can be considered true width.

Section G

7.26% ZnEq over 21.4m (3.29% Zn; 1.83% Pb; 0.7% Cu; and 28.24 g/t Ag)

Including:

6.38% Zn over 3.4m (Samples E01990 and E01991) and 5.17% Zn over 1.2m (Sample E01977)

3.18% Pb over 1.2m (Sample E01977) and 3.21% Pb over 1.8m (Sample E01990)

6.22% Cu over 2.0m (Sample E01985)

138 g/t Ag over 2.0m (Sample E01985)

Section H

6.3% ZnEq over 2.0m (4.59% Zn; 1.46% Pb; and 22.5 g/t Ag)

And

0.44% Cu over 4.6m

Section I

3.68% ZnEq over 1.5m (1.91% Zn; 0.66% Pb; 0.23% Cu; and 26.3 g/t Ag)

Section J

4.88% ZnEq over 0.8m (3.26% Zn; 1.48% Pb; and 18.3 g/t Ag)

Section K

2.66% ZnEq over 2.0m (1.72% Zn; 0.74% Pb; and 14.6 g/t Ag)

Section L

5.74% ZnEq over 0.6m (3.71% Zn; 2.14% Pb; and 13.3 g/t Ag)

Section M

1.32% ZnEq over 3.0m (0.55% Zn; 0.31% Pb; 0.13% Cu and 7.03 g/t Ag)

Section N

1.89% ZnEq over 7.2m (0.43% Zn; 0.17% Pb; 0.43% Cu and 8.68 g/t Ag)

And

2.78% ZnEq over 0.8m (0.03% Zn; 0.40% Pb; 0.29% Cu and 69.5 g/t Ag)

Section O

4.78% ZnEq over 1.0m (2.92% Zn; 1.87% Pb; 0.06% Cu and 8.8 g/t Ag)

Section P

6.90% ZnEq over 1.6m (4.32% Zn; 2.01% Pb; and 40.7 g/t Ag)

Section Q

2.3% ZnEq over 1.0m (1.46% Zn; 0.98% Pb; and 1.9 g/t Ag)

Maps and sections included in this press release as well as tables with the details of highlighted results are available on Sable's website (sableresources.com). Zinc equivalent is calculated considering a 100% recovery and based on prices of USD 1.08 per pound for Zinc; USD 17.89 per Oz for Silver; USD 0.86 per pound for Lead; and USD 2.80 per pound for Copper; Gold has not been incorporated in the calculation since the values are only sporadically anomalous.

ABOUT DON JULIO PROJECT

The Don Julio project area contains 8 of the 19 known Sable's identified anomalies within its San Juan exploration program (58000 hectares), located in the Cordillera Frontal of Argentina along the southern extension of the prolific Miocene El Indio-Pascua Belt. The Don Julio project area extends for approximately 12 x 10 km. The company has completed systematic geological mapping at 1:2,500 scale over all the known targets of the Don Julio cluster and recognizing mapping in areas located between the main alteration zones. The mapping work was complemented with 1,825 rock samples and 283 talus samples, in addition 8 drill holes were drilled (3101 m) at the Esperanza and Heaven Hill targets. The results of the extensive mapping and sampling carried out by Sable's team identified various magmatic centers with associated large hydrothermal alteration and different styles of mineralization including Au-Cu porphyry; IS/HS epithermal; and skarn.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's main focus is developing its large portfolio of new greenfields projects to resource stage utilizing their Upper Level Epithermal Strategy. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (58,000ha) incorporating the Don Julio Project in San Juan Province, Argentina; the Mexico Regional Program (1.16Mha in application, 39,000ha titled) incorporating the Margarita, Vinata and El Escarpe projects; and the Scorpius Project in Ayacucho, Peru.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Sample preparation for the Don Julio Project is carried out by ALS Chemex Argentina, a subsidiary of ALS Minerals, at their facility located in Mendoza, Argentina. Analyses are carried out at their laboratory in Lima, Peru. Sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31).

Gold was analyzed by fire assay of a 30 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometer (ICP-AES); multi-elements were analyzed by an aqua regia digestion of a 1 gram sub-sample with detection by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometer (ICP-AES) for 35 elements (Ag, Al, As, B, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Co, Cr, Cu, Fe, Ga, Hg, K, La, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Ni, P, Pb, S, Sb, Sc, Sr, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Zn) (codes Au-ICP21 and ME-ICP41). This digestion method dissolves most minerals but not all elements are quantitatively extracted in some sample matrices. Control samples (standards, blanks, and duplicates) are inserted systematically and their results evaluated according to the Company protocols.

Qualified Person

Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo. Exploration Manager for Sable Resources and the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

