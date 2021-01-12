Sable Receives 103 g/t Au at the Newly Discovered Los Pumas Project and Defines Kilometric Au-Ag-Cu System

Discovered through systematic follow-up of a large scale ASTER spectral anomaly, Sable's geologists collected a total of 254 rock samples over an extensive 6km by 4km area returning multiple high-grade values of up to 103 g/t Au, up to 2,650 g/t Ag, and up to 2.9% Cu with 48 samples returning over 1 g/t gold equivalent.

Assay Highlights:

Sample E01779 - 105.961 g/t AuEq (103 g/t Au, 130 g/t Ag, 0.90% Cu) Grab sample

Sample E13968 - 38.781 g/t AuEq (0.66 g/t Au, 2,570 g/t Ag, 2.81% Cu) Grab Sample

Sample E13967 - 36.864 g/t AuEq (0.577 g/t Au, 2650 g/t Ag, 0.70% Cu) Grab Sample

Sample E13807 - 28.638 g/t AuEq (0.506 g/t Au, 1935 g/t Ag, 1.70% Cu) Grab Sample

Sample E13945 - 17.654 g/t AuEq (11.05 g/t Au, 196 g/t Ag, 2.91% Cu) 0.2m Channel

Channel Sample E13805 - 15.183 g/t AuEq (11.95 g/t Au, 53.7 g/t Ag, 1.84% Cu) Grab Sample

Sample E13900 - 9.647 g/t AuEq (2.4 g/t Au, 399 g/t Ag, 1.41% Cu) 0.1m Channel

Channel Sample E13964 - 8.606 g/t AuEq (1.54 g/t Au, 423 g/t Ag, 1.04% Cu) 1m Channel

Channel Sample E14000 - 6.627 g/t AuEq (0.302 g/t Au, 472 g/t Ag, 0.02% Cu) 0.5m Channel

Channel Sample E13944 - 6.579 g/t AuEq (2.34 g/t Au, 28.9 g/t Ag, 2.81% Cu) 0.5m Channel

Channel Sample E13997 - 6.200 g/t AuEq (4.25 g/t Au, 143 g/t Ag, 0.03% Cu) 0.5m Channel

Channel Sample E01767 - 5.699 g/t AuEq (0.09 g/t Au, 145 g/t Ag, 2.68% Cu) Grab Sample

"Los Pumas represents a brand-new grassroots discovery with no previous sampling or drilling in the vicinity, a clear product of our systematic approach to greenfields exploration. We are greatly encouraged by the large number of well-mineralised samples across such a broad footprint identified in our first field visits to the area," stated Ruben Padilla, President and CEO of Sable, who added, "Additional work, including soil sampling, trenching, geophysics and road constructions, will be required to fully define the real magnitude and characteristics of the system."

Originally identified as a large-scale ASTER satellite image spectral anomaly (coincident Silica-Illite-Alunite±Kaolinite) located on the south-east part of the Company's properties (Figure 1), Sable's exploration team conducted field reconnaissance, observing extensive alteration, hosted within Permian granites and Paleozoic sandstones. The alteration shares characteristics with intrusion related and some IOCG systems consisting of sericite, K-feldspar, sheeted quartz veinlets, tourmaline veins and breccias. The mineralization observed consists of pyrite, chalcopyrite, tetrahedrite, and Cu oxides associated to the quartz and tourmaline veins and veinlets. The geochemical expression along with the observed alteration delineates a footprint of at least 6km by 4km in several mineralized clusters separated by mostly unexplored ground. Distribution of geochemical values in these zones are presented in Figures 2 to 5 with significant values shown in Table 1 below.

Significant Values

Sample Type Size (m) Au Eq (g/t) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) E01779 Grab

105.961 103 130 0.90 E13968 Grab

38.781 0.66 2570 2.81 E13967 Grab

36.864 0.577 2650 0.70 E13807 Grab

28.638 0.506 1935 1.70 E13945 Channel 0.2 17.654 11.05 196 2.91 E13805 Grab

15.183 11.95 53.7 1.84 E13900 Channel 0.1 9.647 2.4 399 1.41 E13964 Channel 1 8.606 1.54 423 1.04 E14000 Channel 0.5 6.627 0.302 472 0.02 E13944 Channel 0.5 6.579 2.34 28.9 2.81 E13997 Channel 0.5 6.200 4.25 143 0.03 E01767 Grab

5.699 0.09 145 2.68 E13929 Grab

3.308 0.122 43.5 1.90 E13830 Grab

3.216 0.007 1 2.33 E13507 Float

3.208 0.178 73.5 1.50 E13928 Float

3.122 0.024 11.2 2.15 E13813 Channel 1 3.114 1.77 98.8 0.02 E01770 Float

2.759 0.104 109 0.88 E13935 Grab

2.742 0.307 99 0.81 E13552 Channel 0.4 2.690 0.144 118 0.71 E13990 Channel 1 2.497 1.135 99.5 0.03 E13831 Channel 2 2.399 0.843 91.8 0.24 E13933 Channel 1 2.320 0.124 82.4 0.80 E01771 Grab

2.303 0.019 82.3 0.87 E13806 Float

2.220 0.068 160 0.01 E13472 Grab

2.213 0.124 28.6 1.25 E13992 Channel 0.25 2.083 0.93 85 0.01 E13601 Channel 0.6 2.004 0.043 59.1 0.86 E01769 Grab

1.992 0.117 101 0.39 E01790 Grab

1.910 0.058 20.6 1.15 E13934 Float

1.863 0.098 21.8 1.08 E13551 Channel 1 1.804 0.578 76.4 0.15 E13936 Grab

1.768 0.085 24 0.99 E13932 Channel 1 1.659 0.095 31.6 0.83 E13839 Channel 2 1.640 0.013 14 1.05 E13832 Grab

1.581 0.17 14 0.89 E13525 Channel 0.1 1.468 0.098 97 0.06 E13852 Grab

1.433 0.031 19.5 0.83 E13989 Channel 0.15 1.341 0.594 54.7 0.01 E13963 Channel 1 1.323 0.317 5.9 0.68 E13838 Float

1.284 0.057 12.4 0.77 E01780 Grab

1.255 0.187 26.8 0.52 E13836 Channel 0.5 1.245 0.463 47.1 0.11 E13559 Float

1.187 0.027 22.7 0.63 E13555 Channel 0.5 1.171 0.071 7.1 0.73 E13557 Channel 1 1.125 0.18 59.7 0.11 E01756 Channel 1 1.118 0.108 73.5 0.02 E13893 Channel 0.2 1.106 0.026 64.2 0.16 E13563 Channel 1 0.953 0.195 36.1 0.20 E13927 Float

0.927 0.026 14.5 0.52 E13926 Channel 0.1 0.893 0.362 22.2 0.17 E13558 Channel 0.5 0.886 0.069 9.2 0.51 E13962 Channel 1 0.797 0.083 4 0.48 E13841 Channel 0.2 0.763 0.024 53.5 0.02 E13985 Channel 1 0.760 0.658 6.8 0.01 E13991 Channel 1 0.752 0.538 15.6 0.004 E13834 Channel 1 0.730 0.073 11.4 0.37 E13931 Float

0.724 0.016 9.8 0.42 E13561 Channel 1 0.696 0.204 24.5 0.12 E13853 Float

0.607 0.009 18 0.26 E13571 Grab

0.594 0.537 2.4 0.02 E13816 Channel 1 0.592 0.363 3.3 0.14 E13966 Float

0.579 0.051 8.4 0.30 E13995 Channel 0.5 0.527 0.156 27.2 0.01 E13947 Grab

0.516 0.268 7.5 0.11 E01814 Channel 0.1 0.511 0.049 1.6 0.32

Table 1. Highlighted results from Los Pumas showing Au, Ag, Cu, and AuEq grades

Gold equivalent grades were calculated considering prices of U$1,500 per ounce of gold; US20 per ounce of silver; and US$3 per pound of copper, as well as considering a recovery of 100%. The Company notes that selected grab samples are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted at Los Pumas. Maps and tables with full results are available on Sable's website (www.sableresources.com).

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's main focus is developing its large portfolio of new greenfields projects to resource stage utilizing their Upper Level Epithermal Strategy. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (110,877 ha) incorporating the Don Julio Project and the El Fierro Project in San Juan Province, Argentina as well as the Mexico Regional Program (1.16Mha in application, 39,000ha titled) incorporating the Vinata and El Escarpe projects.

SAMPLE PREPARATION AND QA/QC

Sample preparation for projects in Argentina is carried out by ALS Chemex Argentina, a subsidiary of ALS Minerals, at its facility located in Mendoza, Argentina. Analyses are carried out at their laboratory in Lima, Peru. Sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31).

Gold was analyzed by fire assay of a 30 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometer (ICP-AES); multi-elements were analyzed by an aqua regia digestion of a 1 gram sub-sample with detection by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometer (ICP-AES) for 35 elements (Ag, Al, As, B, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Co, Cr, Cu, Fe, Ga, Hg, K, La, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Ni, P, Pb, S, Sb, Sc, Sr, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Zn) (codes Au-ICP21 and ME-ICP41). This digestion method dissolves most minerals but not all elements are quantitatively extracted in some sample matrices. Over limit Ag, Cu, Pb, Zn OG46 analyses are conducted when samples exceed the upper detection limits; this method includes Aqua Regia digestion and ICP-AES finish. Method Ag-GRA21 which includes Fire Assay with gravimetric finish is applied when Ag exceeds 1,500 g/t. Control samples (standards, blanks, and duplicates) are inserted systematically and their results evaluated according to the Company protocols.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Luis Arteaga, M.Sc. P.Geo., Vice President Exploration is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

For further information: For further information, please contact: Ruben Padilla, President & CEO at [email protected] or +1 (520) 488-2520

