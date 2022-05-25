Sabio Wins Pollie Award from the American Association of Political Consultants

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "U.S. SECURITIES ACT") OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT AND APPLICABLE STATE SECURITIES LAWS OR AN EXEMPTION FROM SUCH REGISTRATION IS AVAILABLE.

Consecutive wins display the continued growth of the CTV platform company's expansion into the political ad space.

TORONTO, May 25, 2022 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a leading provider of Connected TV ("CTV") software solutions validated by performance, is pleased to announce that it has won a Pollie Award from the American Association of Political Consultants (AAPC) in the Best Use of Digital Internet - Best Use of Television" for the AAPC South with the "Virginia is for Winners" campaign. Pollie winners represent the very best in political campaigning, campaign management, political consulting and design, and grassroots & advocacy have to offer. This is the second political award in recent weeks and the fourth Pollie win for Sabio.

"The recognition that App Science™ and Sabio recently received by distinguished panels of judges by winning these awards further validates our non-panel based cross screen approach by combining mobile and CTV behaviors" said Aziz Rahimtoola, CEO of Sabio Holdings.

Sabio's App Science™ household graph with its 55 million validated cross-screen homes comprised of 300m monthly mobile and 150M + CTV devices effectively identified and reached vital audiences in a privacy-compliant way.

"Sabio has won multiple Reed and Pollie awards over the last several years, but this is the first award for our advanced approach to TV advertising powered by our App Science™ technology," said Joe Camacho, Chief Global Expansion Officer. "And with the continued shift in TV viewing towards Connected TV, the changes necessary to measure and analyze this shift in media consumption is why App Science™ was also awarded the Reed Award for its Innovation in Media Buying."

About the Winning Entry -

BRONZE WINNER - Best Use of Television

The political party client needed help identifying and reaching persuadable voters in Virginia's general election with an additional focus on parents of young children. Sabio looked for individuals who had data signals related to parenting, like parent-related apps downloaded on their smartphones or viewing children's programming on their TVs.

By analyzing this human behavior data to identify specific voters that are a "persuadable parent," they connected the dots in new and better ways in real-time on more than 300 million mobile devices and 110 million CTV devices to provide a much more precise understanding of the TV viewer than what traditional legacy TV and their panel-based and latent research provides.

Regarded as "the Oscars of political advertising," the Pollies are bipartisan honors awarded annually by the AAPC to political advertising and communications industry members who have demonstrated superior work on behalf of their candidates and causes. A blind jury of their professional peers selects AAPC award winners.

About Sabio

Sabio Holdings Inc. is a technology provider in the high-growth advertising areas of connected TV ("CTV") and over-the-top ("OTT") streaming, where viewership in 2022 is expected to rise to over 221 million users in the United States CTV market alone. Sabio's full CTV/OTT technology stack and services enables global distribution, monetizes, and provides analytics for content creator CTV/OTT apps and the brands and agencies that want to partner with them. Sabio's wholly owned subsidiaries include Vidillion Corp. ("Vidillion"), a CTV/OTT technology pioneer (whose business was acquired subsequent to year-end) that creates and distributes ad-supported CTV/OTT apps on platforms such as Roku, Vizio, Amazon Fire, Disney + and others. In addition, the Company's wholly owned Sabio, Inc. subsidiary works with major brands and agencies, through its propriety Demand Side Platform (DSP) and ad server, to provide targeted campaign solutions to top agencies and the brands they represent by filling the ad slots in Vidillion and other non-Vidillion CTV/OTT apps. Lastly, its wholly owned AppScience, Inc. ("App Science") subsidiary, powered by its App Science™ Data Management Platform ("DMP"), has pioneered a privacy compliant, non-cookie cross screen household graph of 55 million validated homes that connects insights between mobile apps, CTV/OTT apps, podcast data, along with other data points to better understand consumer behaviors at scale.

For more information, visit: sabioholding.com.

