Sabio Holdings Names Humera Kassem as its First Chief People Officer

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2023 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO; OTCQX: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a leading provider of connected TV ("CTV") and over-the-top ("OTT") advertising platforms validated by performance, today announced the appointment of Humera Kassem as Chief People Officer. As the latest member of Sabio's executive team, Kassem is tasked with all aspects of the company's global HR function, including compensation and benefits, talent acquisition and retention, learning and development, HR operations, and organizational development and effectiveness.

"Sabio's incredible growth over the last two years has been driven by our focus on retaining and hiring talented people. Humera has played an instrumental role in building an effective HR apparatus that accomplished our employee hiring needs, while delivering one of the highest employee retention rates in the industry," said Aziz Rahimtoola, CEO of Sabio Holdings. "We are excited to have her on board full-time and look forward to her continued contributions in making Sabio an incredible workplace."

Sabio has experienced rapid growth in its workforce to meet the demands of the growing CTV space. Kassem will help facilitate Sabio's continued growth and help scale all elements of the organization, including culture, organizational design, talent acquisition, engagement, training and development, employee experience, and infrastructure.

"I am thrilled to be joining Sabio as its Chief People Officer. I was immediately drawn to Sabio's fantastic culture — one that puts people first in every aspect of the business. As Sabio scales for growth, I am excited to lead several initiatives emphasizing our core values throughout our global operations, ensuring the unique culture we have built continues to attract and retain high-performing talent. The impressive talent in every function across the company makes me excited to help build upon such a strong foundation," said Kassem.

Kassem brings a wealth of experience and leadership to Sabio, where she recently served as an Executive Human Resources Consultant. She has spearheaded Sabio's Human Resources practices as a consultant since 2021. Having more than 25 years of experience in multiple industries, Kassem has helped companies maximize their potential through people by creating meaningful human capital strategies. Before joining Sabio, she held Chief People Officer positions at Jamba Juice and Good Smoke Restaurant Group. Before this, she held senior positions at Nationstar Mortgage, JCPenney, GE, Delta Airlines, and Coca-Cola.

Sabio, a cross-screen demand-side platform for both CTV and mobile, is trusted by leading global agencies, including Fortune 500 brands. The platform's ability to pair opt-in mobile data with TV viewership insights creates activation opportunities for greater ROI, targeted actionality, and branding across screens.

Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQX: SABOF) is one of the fastest-growing CTV/OTT technology and service providers in the high-growth ad-supported video-on-demand (VOD) and streaming space. Its cloud-based CTV/OTT technologies provide publishers with distribution, monetization, and analytics while delivering ROI validation for brands and agencies. The Sabio Holdings portfolio is comprised of: Sabio — our trusted and transparent content monetization DSP; App Science™ — our cutting edge, non-panel based, real-time measurement and attribution SAAS platform; and Vidillion — our cloud-based ad-insertion, and content distribution and management platform.

