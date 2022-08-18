Sabio Holdings Inc. Wins Multiple Awards for Top Workplace

Wins National Recognition for Positive Worklife Environment and Growth

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2022 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQX: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a leading provider of connected TV ("CTV") and over-the-top ("OTT") advertising platforms validated by performance is pleased to announce today that Sabio has been recognized as a leader by multiple industry sources that honor excellence in a range of best workplace environments. The honors are:

Fortune and Great Place to Work® – 2022 Best Small Workplaces

– 2022 Best Small Workplaces The Los Angeles Business Journal – Best Medium-Sized Companies to Work for in Los Angeles

"Sabio's amazing corporate culture and employee engagement continue to be drivers for how we move forward as we grow and scale as an organization," said Joe Camacho, Co-Founder and Chief Global Expansion Officer of Sabio. "With a shared vision and experienced leadership, we are excited about continuing to apply the cultural best practices of Sabio across our entire company."

Sabio was recognized for its highly competitive Best Small Workplaces list. Great Place to Work™ (GPTW) is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is. To determine the Best Small Workplaces list, GPTW analyzed the survey responses of over 30,000 employees from GPTW companies with 10 to 99 U.S. employees.

Equally impressive is Sabio being ranked number five in the Best Medium-Sized Companies to Work for in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Business Journal and Workforce Research Group created this sixteenth annual program and surveyed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in Los Angeles to benefit the county's economy, workforce, and businesses. The list is made up of the top 100 companies.

Sabio was also recently named 2022 and elected as winner of the "Best Behavioral Targeting Platform" award in the fifth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough. The Company has earned more than ten national and regional awards.

Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQX: SABOF) is a technology provider in the high-growth advertising-supported video on demand and streaming space. Its cloud-based CTV/OTT technologies enable content creators' distribution, monetization, and analytics while providing ROI validation for brands and agencies that sponsor them. The Sabio Holdings portfolio is comprised of the trusted and transparent content monetization platform Sabio DSP, its cutting edge, non-panel based, real-time measurement and attribution SAAS platform App Science™ along with Vidillion, a pioneer in ad insertion cloud technologies.

