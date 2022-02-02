Sabio Holdings Appoints Veteran Digital Marketing Executive Jon Stimmel As Chief Growth Officer

Former UM Worldwide C-Suite and Unilever Executive Will Drive Continued Expansion

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO), (the "Company" or "Sabio") a leading provider of digital TV advertising platforms validated by performance, today announced the addition of veteran digital marketing executive Jon Stimmel as Chief Growth Officer. In this role, Stimmel is responsible to oversee strategic marketing, drive adoption of Sabio's demand-side platform (DSP), and increase awareness of AppScience's actionable campaign analytics.

"Jon's tenured industry experience is invaluable in allowing Sabio's businesses to strategically expand and grow key relationships in its newly established New York office—one of the most important media markets in the world and the company's fastest growing physical presence," said Aziz Rahimtoola, CEO and co-founder of Sabio. "In his position, Jon will work to help agencies and brands access our innovative mobile-first household graph which uses mobile user behavior, CTV, podcast and linear data to drive impactful and meaningful business outcomes in a highly fragmented media market. As an industry pioneer, Jon is tasked with assisting our growth and acquisition strategies for both AppScience and Sabio, along with other businesses we may acquire in the future."

Jon's extensive buy-side experience is expected to help drive expansion of Sabio Holding's technology. He was most recently Chief Investment Officer at UM Worldwide, where he drove cross-channel buying strategy by applying market and consumer insights to create foundational partnerships for IPG Mediabrands and their clients. Previously, Jon also served as EVP Director, Investment & Activation at Publicis, and Director of Media Investment & Partnerships at Unilever.

Further to Sabio's preliminary unaudited consolidated Q4 2021 financial results released on January 25, 2022, which projected 77% YoY growth with between 45% – 50% of the overall revenues of the Company attributed to CTV. As the company hones in on its growth strategy for 2022, Jon, alongside other key executives, is responsible for leading the charge as the company expands globally.

"Sabio is taking an innovative approach to CTV, helping marketers seamlessly integrate the channel into their evolving cross-screen strategies with a focus on results," said Jon. "I'm looking forward to joining the team to help marketers and agencies increasingly turn to AppScience and Sabio solutions for a holistic and proven approach centered around brand performance."

AppScience's proprietary household graph consists of in-app data from 300 million opt-in mobile devices and 55 million CTV households. The household graph correlates consumer behavior mobile data with connected TV data for individual households, resulting in richer, more sophisticated insights into audiences. The AppScience platform can be used to audit existing CTV ad campaigns, as well as develop more advanced audience segments for future media buys.

Sabio, a cross-screen demand-side platform both for CTV and mobile, is trusted by leading global agencies, including Fortune 500 brands. The platform's ability to pair opt-in mobile data with TV viewership insights creates activation opportunities for greater ROI, targeted actionality and branding across screens.

About Sabio

Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV:SBIO) is a leading provider of CTV/Streaming TV advertising platforms validated by performance. Our media and technology delivers to brands cross screen solutions built on mobile behavior. The Sabio Holdings portfolio is comprised of the trusted and transparent demand-side platform Sabio, and the real-time measurement and attribution platform AppScience®. Together, the companies provide brands and agencies with one of the first end-to-end advertising suites, powered by its proprietary household graph of more than 300 million mobile devices and 55 million CTV households.

For more information, visit: sabio.inc and/or AppSci.io

