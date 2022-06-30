Sabio Holdings Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "U.S. SECURITIES ACT"), OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT AND APPLICABLE STATE SECURITIES LAWS OR AN EXEMPTION FROM SUCH REGISTRATION IS AVAILABLE.

TORONTO, June 30, 2022 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO; OTCQX: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a leading provider of connected TV ("CTV") and over-the-top ("OTT") advertising platforms validated by performance, is pleased to announce voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held virtually on June 29, 2022.

All matters voted upon were outlined in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 20, 2022 ("Circular"). A total of 32,170,164 shares were voted representing the votes attached to 70.688% of all outstanding shares of the Company as of the record date.

At the AGM, Shareholders passed resolutions related to the following, all as further set out in the Circular:

The number of directors of the Company was fixed at five (5)

The election of the director nominees set forth in the Circular, being Aziz Rahimtoola , Paula Madison , Carl Farrell , Muizz Kheraj , and Jennifer Cabalquinto

, , , , and The appointment of MNP LLP, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the authorization of the directors of the Company to fix the auditor's remuneration

The approval of the Company's new equity incentive plan as set forth in the Circular and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com)

About Sabio Holdings

Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO; OTCX: SABOF) is a technology provider in the high-growth advertising-supported video on demand and streaming space. Its cloud-based CTV/OTT technologies enable content creators' distribution, monetization, and analytics while providing ROI validation for brands and agencies that sponsor them. The Sabio Holdings portfolio is comprised of the trusted and transparent content monetization platform Sabio DSP, its cutting edge, non-panel based, real-time measurement and attribution SAAS platform App Science™ along with Vidillion, a pioneer in ad insertion cloud technologies.

For more information, visit: sabioholding.com

