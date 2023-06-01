SABIO HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR COMMITMENTS

Upfront commitments to endeavour to spend at least US$3.5 million received

Continued momentum from new and existing customers for annual deals

TORONTO, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO; OTCQX: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a leading provider of connected TV ("CTV")/over-the-top ("OTT") advertising platforms validated by performance, is pleased to announce commitments from various parties to endeavour to spend an aggregate of at least US $3.5 million in 2023 ("Commitments").

Centred around the government, political, and advocacy market segments, these various Commitments are expected to drive at least US$3.5 million in revenues to Sabio this year. The Company has already started providing its platforms and services to some of these parties pursuant to the Commitments.

"These types of agreements are unique and usually reserved for trusted service providers. These initial Commitments speak to our strengthening position in the market and more importantly with key customers in the government, political and advocacy advertising segments. We expect to continue our strong growth in this market as we head into a dynamic and eventful 2024 election season," said Aziz Rahimtoola, CEO of Sabio Holdings. "Moreover, we are pleased to note that some of these Commitments solidify deeper relationships within our existing customer base, as existing clientele further leverage one the most complete end-to-end technology stacks in the industry, while bringing more stability to our sales model."

About Sabio Holdings

Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQX: SABOF) is one of the fastest-growing CTV/OTT technology and service providers in the high-growth ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and streaming space. Its cloud-based CTV/OTT technologies provide publishers with distribution, monetization, and analytics while delivering ROI validation for brands and agencies. The Sabio Holdings portfolio is comprised of: Sabio — our trusted and transparent content monetization DSP; App Science™ — our cutting edge, non-panel based, real-time measurement and attribution SAAS platform; and Vidillion — our cloud-based ad-insertion, and content distribution and management platform. For more information, visit: sabioholding.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including but not limited to endeavour to spend commitments and expected resulting revenues. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events that may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including the risk factors disclosed in the Filing Statement which is publicly available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

