Sabio Holdings Announces DTC Eligibility of its Common Shares

DTC eligibility is expected to increase the accessibility of Sabio's stock for U.S. investors

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "U.S. SECURITIES ACT") OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT AND APPLICABLE STATE SECURITIES LAWS OR AN EXEMPTION FROM SUCH REGISTRATION IS AVAILABLE.

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQX: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a leading provider of connected TV ("CTV") and over-the-top ("OTT") advertising platforms validated by performance, is pleased to announce, following its upgrade to the OTCQX® Best Market ("OTCQX") on June 15, 2022, that the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") has made Sabio common shares eligible for electronic deposit at DTC. DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading Sabio's shares in the United States.

With DTC eligibility, existing investors benefit from potentially greater liquidity, faster trade execution speeds, and precise settlement of trades. As many broker-dealers and banks require DTC eligibility, the Company's common shares are now accessible to new investors that may have previously been unable to access them.

Sajid Premji, Sabio's CFO, stated, "We are excited that the trading of Sabio's shares in the United States will now be easier for existing and new shareholders alike, with potential enhancements in liquidity and reduced costs. We look forward to sharing our growth story with a broader investor group."

The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Sabio's common shares, which trade under the symbol SABOF on the OTCQX in the United States, are now eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC and are considered to be "DTC eligible."

About Sabio

Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCX: SABOF) is a technology provider in the high-growth advertising-supported video on demand and streaming space. Its cloud-based CTV/OTT technologies enable content creators' distribution, monetization, and analytics while providing ROI validation for brands and agencies that sponsor them. The Sabio Holdings portfolio is comprised of the trusted and transparent content monetization platform Sabio DSP, its cutting edge, non-panel based, real-time measurement and attribution SAAS platform App Science™ along with Vidillion, a pioneer in ad insertion cloud technologies.

For more information, visit: sabioholding.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including but not limited to the benefits to be derived by the eligibility of the Company's securities on DTC, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "potential", "intends", "will", "should", "expected", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. FINA

SOURCE Sabio Holdings Inc.

For further information: For further information: Joe Camacho, Chief Global Expansion Officer, Sabio Holdings Inc., [email protected], Phone: 1.844.974.2662; Aideen McDermott, Investor Relations Associate, [email protected]