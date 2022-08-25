Sabio Delivers Record Q2-2022 Financial Results with 70% YoY Revenue Growth Led by CTV; Projecting Strong Revenue Growth and Positive Adjusted EBITDA for the Second Half of Year¹

Revenues of US$7.2 million in Q2-2022 compared to US$4.2 million in Q2-2021, year over year (YoY) growth led by a 106% jump in CTV sales and a 44% increase in mobile sales

Continued to add new Fortune 100 brands as customers and win upfront deals from major brands

The outlook for 2022 remains strong; expecting strong topline growth and adjusted EBITDA profitability during the second half of the year1

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc.(TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQX: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a leading provider of CTV/OTT advertising platforms validated by performance, is pleased to announce its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars.

"Our early focus on the ad-supported streaming/connected TV (CTV) market continues to pay dividends as we are pleased to deliver yet another record revenue quarter. Our investments in sales and technology backed by a complete end-to-end product suite enables us to out-grow the market and gain share despite the uncertain macro-economic environment. We continue to add major brands as new customers and deepen our relationships with existing customers— as witnessed by increasing average deal size and, for the first time in Company's history, winning upfront deals from major brands. This is a testament to our team's talent and passion - a team that we have substantially expanded and strengthened over the last few quarters to take advantage of the rapidly expanding market opportunity fully. We expect to continue to deliver strong growth in the second half as we see robust demand from our major market segments, including political campaigns, where we have made key investments ahead of the upcoming mid-term election spending," stated Aziz Rahimtoola, CEO and founder of the Company.

Sajid Premji, Sabio's Chief Financial Officer, added, "We are pleased to have delivered our fourth consecutive quarter of record revenues and, on a trailing twelve-month basis, have grown revenues by 96% to US$30.2 million. Moreover, we are just beginning to realize the returns on the substantial investments we have made in our sales and marketing apparatus, which includes senior-level talent. These new additions have already played an instrumental role in expanding our average deal sizes and negotiating longer-term customer commitments. We believe the investments are sufficient to meet our growth objectives over the next 18 months. We expect to generate positive Adjusted EBITDA1 in the second half of 2022 and see improving operating margins in 2023. We ended the quarter with ample cash reserves and over US$3 million of untapped credit available under our line of credit with Avidbank."

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Sabio delivered record revenues of US$7.2 million in Q2/2022, an increase of 70% compared to Q2/2021 revenues of US$4.2 million . Revenue growth was driven by both the addition of new, Fortune® 100 brands and deepening relationships with existing clientele.

in Q2/2022, an increase of 70% compared to Q2/2021 revenues of . Revenue growth was driven by both the addition of new, Fortune® 100 brands and deepening relationships with existing clientele. CTV/OTT streaming generated revenues of US$3.2 million in Q2/2022, compared to US$1.5 million in Q2/2021, led by Sabio's unique "CTV powered by App Science" solutions. Management believes that the Company is well positioned to continue to take advantage of the fast-growing CTV opportunity.

in Q2/2022, compared to in Q2/2021, led by Sabio's unique "CTV powered by App Science" solutions. Management believes that the Company is well positioned to continue to take advantage of the fast-growing CTV opportunity. Mobile generated revenues of US$3.9 million in Q2/2022, up 44% from US$2.7 million in Q2/2021.

in Q2/2022, up 44% from in Q2/2021. Gross Profit of US$4.3 million in Q2/2022, compared to US$2.6 million in Q2/2021. Gross margin was 59.3%, compared to 61.9% in Q2/2021. The slight decrease was attributed to the integration of the newly acquired wholly owned subsidiary, Vidillion Corp. (formerly, Sabio Acquisition Inc.) (" Vidillion "), a U.S. based CTV/OTT streaming supply-side platform and technology provider for content creators.

in Q2/2022, compared to in Q2/2021. Gross margin was 59.3%, compared to 61.9% in Q2/2021. The slight decrease was attributed to the integration of the newly acquired wholly owned subsidiary, Vidillion Corp. (formerly, Sabio Acquisition Inc.) (" "), a U.S. based CTV/OTT streaming supply-side platform and technology provider for content creators. Adjusted EBITDA 1 loss of US$1.4 million in Q2/2022, compared to approximate breakeven in Q2/2021. The higher loss was primarily driven by investments in growth initiatives, the additional overhead required with being a public company (versus a private company in the previous year), and costs associated with employees returning to the office.

loss of in Q2/2022, compared to approximate breakeven in Q2/2021. The higher loss was primarily driven by investments in growth initiatives, the additional overhead required with being a public company (versus a private company in the previous year), and costs associated with employees returning to the office. Average deal size increased 48% from the prior year quarter, led by the larger CTV campaigns.

As of June 30, 2022 , the Company had cash of US$2.5 million , compared to US$3.3 million on December 31, 2021 . Management believes it is well funded, with sufficient cash reserves on hand to manage its operational requirements over the next 12 months.

, the Company had cash of , compared to on . Management believes it is well funded, with sufficient cash reserves on hand to manage its operational requirements over the next 12 months. As of June 30, 2022 , the Company had US$3.9 million outstanding under its credit facility with Avidbank.

Second Quarter 2022 Business Highlights:

During the second quarter of 2022, the Company renegotiated its existing line of credit with Avidbank. The amended terms include an increase in credit available under the line to US$7 million from US$4 million , subject to debtholder consents, which were subsequently obtained.

from , subject to debtholder consents, which were subsequently obtained. Sabio qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol SABOF.

Events Subsequent to June 30, 2022 :

On July 3, 2022 , the Company entered into a lease for a new office in the Detroit, Michigan area for a five-year period with Center Street Ventures, LLC.

, the Company entered into a lease for a new office in the area for a five-year period with Center Street Ventures, LLC. On August 4, 2022 , the Company obtained the required debtholder consents to remove the US$5 million maximum balance limitation under its existing line of credit with Avidbank, thereby increasing the maximum allowable balance to the full US$7 million of credit available under the line.

, the Company obtained the required debtholder consents to remove the maximum balance limitation under its existing line of credit with Avidbank, thereby increasing the maximum allowable balance to the full of credit available under the line. On August 8, 2022 , the Company entered a lease for a new office in Hyderabad, India with Gowra Ventures (P) Ltd for an assured period of five years from the rental commencement date.

The financial results set forth above have not been audited and are based on a review conducted by the Company's independent auditor, MNP LLP. The Company's auditor has not audited the accompanying interim financial results, accordingly, does not express an opinion with respect thereto. Furthermore, the unaudited financial results have been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company and approved by its board of directors. These unaudited financial results however should not be viewed as a substitute for audited financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and are not necessarily indicative of the Company's results for any future period. In addition, the results highlighted in this release are not a comprehensive statement of the Company's financial results. A more complete description of the Company's financial position is provided in its unaudited consolidated financial statements, including the notes thereto, and management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and June 30, 2021, which can be found under Sabio's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Please Note: Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosures in Company's annual and quarterly reports and other public filings available under Sabio's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Outlook

In what is traditionally the slowest half of the calendar year due to the seasonal trends affecting the advertising industry, the Company experienced significant revenue expansion in the current quarter compared to the second quarter of 2021. Our revenue growth was driven by the addition of new Fortune® 100 brands and deepening relationships with existing clientele. In the second half of 2022, Sabio expects it will continue to deliver robust organic revenue growth on a year-over-year basis and gain market share, driven by our strengthened salesforce, continued investments in our political apparatus ahead of the 2022 U.S. midterm elections, the investments we have made in our product offerings, including the commercialization of our App Science business and the completion of an end-to-end, CTV/OTT ecosystem through our acquisition of Vidillion. As a result, we are in a unique position to continue to capitalize on the burgeoning CTV/OTT streaming advertising market. Management believes the heavy investment period in the operating infrastructure is largely complete and expects Adjusted EBITDA to be profitable in the second half of the year and see continued improvements in operating margin in 2023.

The financial disclosures in this news release are subject to several cautionary statements, assumptions, contingencies, and risks as set forth in this news release. The foregoing outlook and expectations constitute forward-looking statements and financial outlook and are qualified in their entirety by the "Forward-Looking Statements" cautionary statement below. Readers are cautioned that this release if for information purposes only and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

About Sabio

Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQX: SABOF) is a technology provider in the high-growth advertising-supported video on demand and streaming space. Its cloud-based CTV/OTT technologies enable content creators' distribution, monetization, and analytics while providing ROI validation for brands and agencies that sponsor them. The Sabio Holdings portfolio is comprised of the trusted and transparent content monetization platform Sabio DSP, its cutting edge, non-panel based, real-time measurement and attribution SAAS platform App Science™ along with Vidillion, a pioneer in ad insertion cloud technologies. For more information, visit: sabioholding.com

