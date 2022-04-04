Sabio Completes the Acquisition of Vidillion - a Streaming TV Technology Pioneer

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY OF THE SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES. THE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "U.S. SECURITIES ACT") OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT AND APPLICABLE STATE SECURITIES LAWS OR AN EXEMPTION FROM SUCH REGISTRATION IS AVAILABLE. THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR SALE OF SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (the "Company" or "Sabio") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated February 22, 2022, the Company has, through its newly formed wholly-owned subsidiary, Vidillion Corp. (formerly, Sabio Acquisition Inc.), completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Vidillion Inc. ("Vidillion"), a U.S. based Streaming TV supply side platform (SSP) and technology provider for content creators (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition was completed pursuant to the previously announced asset purchase agreement dated February 18, 2022 entered into between Sabio, Vidillion Corp. and Vidillion.

The aggregate consideration paid on the Closing Date (defined below) with respect to the Acquisition was US$3 million, composed of common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") valued at approximately US$1.75 million (the "Share Consideration") and US$1.25 million paid in cash (the "Cash Consideration"), subject to customary post-closing working capital, indemnity and tax adjustments. Based on a five-day volume weighted share price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") immediately prior to April 1, 2022 (the "Closing Date") of CAD$1.30, an aggregate of 1,685,079 Common Shares were issued to Vidillion as Share Consideration. The Common Shares comprising the Share Consideration are subject to a lock-up period of six months expiring October 1, 2022, which may be extended in the event of post-closing indemnity claims, in addition to the hold periods or restrictions under applicable securities laws or the policies of the Exchange. The Acquisition was an Arm's Length Transaction, as such term is defined in the policies of the Exchange, and no finder's fees were paid in connection with the Acquisition.

The Acquisition was funded through a US$1.25 million draw on the Company's existing line of credit at an interest rate of the greater of: (i) the Wall Street Journal prime rate plus 1.00%; and (ii) 4.25%. A copy of the asset purchase agreement with respect to the Acquisition can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

Vidillion developed direct relationships with publishers and access to exclusive inventory across a diverse set of content verticals. Thus, the Acquisition is expected to expand Sabio's access to premium Streaming TV inventory and to boost gross margins. Having direct relationships with publishers is also anticipated to provide unique advertising opportunities within the expanding Streaming TV market.

Vidillion's technology stack included tools for ad break optimization, server-side ad insertion (SSAI), content recognition and dynamic ad insertion (DAI) with demand side partner integrations. These tools enable publishers to quickly and easily find new ways to monetize their Streaming TV inventory by allowing advertisers to precisely target viewers based on content, context, usage and geography.

Sabio's analytics platform, AppScience™, which is powered by its proprietary household graph of 300 million opt-in mobile devices and 55 million validated Streaming TV households, stands to further strengthen its capabilities with the integration of unique data sets from the Acquisition. AppScience's mobile-first approach to Streaming TV is anticipated to enable customers to improve Streaming TV advertising performance and inventory scale between platforms with full-funnel, people-based marketing capabilities.

About Sabio Holdings

Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) is a leading provider of Streaming TV analytics, distribution, and monetization solutions validated by performance. The Sabio portfolio is comprised of the trusted and transparent demand side platform, Sabio, and the real time measurement and attribution platform, AppScience™, and ad monetization service Vidillion. Together, the companies provide brands and agencies with end-to-end advertising suites, powered by its proprietary household graph of more than 300 million mobile devices and 55 million validated Streaming TV households. For more information, visit: sabioholding.com

About Vidillion, Inc.

Vidillion was a leading Streaming TV distribution and ad monetization service, streaming more than 1,200 TV channels and 10,000 movies and video clips to approximately 120 countries via the internet to Amazon FireTV, AppleTV, Roku and smart TVs. Vidillion aggregated Streaming TV publishers, distributed their content and monetized their content with advertising. For more information, visit: vidillion.com .

