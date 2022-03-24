SABI Mind Now Open!

Alberta's first fully integrated psychedelic-assisted therapy clinic officially opens in Calgary

CALGARY AB, March 24, 2022 /CNW/ - SABI Mind, a client-centred, Calgary-based psychedelic-assisted therapy clinic, is excited to finally open its doors to those looking for novel treatment approaches for chronic mental health and pain. Founded by a group of Calgary-based entrepreneurs brought face-to-face with the challenges of those suffering from mental health conditions, SABI Mind is the only clinic in Alberta supported by multidisciplinary specialists in pain and mental health providing an integrated, holistic model of care.

After the recent loss of a close friend and mentor, a group of local entrepreneurs with deep roots in the Calgary hospitality industry were struck with the realization of an unspoken prevalence of mental health struggles in the industry and the community.

"We came together out of a need for change and the promise of hope," says Founder of SABI Mind, Heesoo Cho. "We recognized that together, we can provide opportunities for better health, improved quality of life and the discovery of new wholeness. At its core, the SABI experience relies on human connection."

Struggles with isolation and loneliness are among the top factors affecting mental health in Canada. New data shows Albertans are suffering the most; Albertans' mental health ranked the lowest among all Canadians (The Mental Health Index report Canada). SABI Mind was created to support those discouraged by conventional medical models or who seek new ways of healing by a team of multidisciplinary specialists.

SABI Mind's clinical team includes psychiatrists, anesthesiologists, therapists, client experience specialists, and other clinic staff specially trained in ketamine-assisted psychotherapy. Focused on evidence-based treatment approaches that bolster ketamine and other psychedelic treatments with psychotherapy within an environment conducive to healing, SABI has also quickly become an academic leader, recently coordinating the development and launch of the Canadian Psychedelic Survey (CPS), the most comprehensive survey of Canadian psychedelic use to date. Along with other SABI research, this data will inform future policy development around psychedelic-assisted therapies and remove obstacles to access.

"Pain, mental health and co-morbid problematic substance use are by far the main drivers of Canadian healthcare costs," says SABI President Philippe Lucas PhD. "Evidence suggests that psychedelic-assisted therapy can provide breakthrough treatments for these chronic conditions, particularly in those that have experienced previous treatment failures. This could not only provide significant cost savings but also dramatically improve - and in some cases even save - the lives of critically and chronically ill Canadians."

