SABI Mind Announces Philippe Lucas PhD as President

Alberta's integrated psychedelic-assisted therapy clinic SABI Mind welcomes cannabis and psychedelic research expert Dr. Philippe Lucas PhD to leadership team

CALGARY, AB, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - SABI Mind, a Calgary-based integrated psychedelic-assisted therapy clinic, is pleased to announce the appointment of Philippe Lucas PhD as President. With over two decades of experience researching and advocating for increased patient access to cannabis and psychedelics, Philippe brings an academic approach and a patient-centred lens to support the SABI Mind healing model.

Formerly the Vice President of Global Patient Research and Access at Tilray, Philippe oversaw the company's international clinical and observational cannabis research program and focused on initiatives to reduce costs and other obstacles to access for patients in need. Previously, Philippe was the Founder and Executive Director of the Vancouver Island Compassion Society, one of Canada's first medical cannabis dispensaries, and founding Board Member of MAPS Canada. Philippe's patient-centred work and research have led to national as well as international accolades, including the Americans for Safe Access Researcher of the Year 2021, the Cannabis Council of Canada Lifetime Achievement Award and the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal.

"I'm incredibly grateful to be able to work with SABI Mind, a company thoroughly committed to providing psychedelic-assisted treatments for patients with intractable pain and mental health conditions in an environment that's conducive to healing," says Philippe Lucas, PhD. "With the successful launch of the Canadian Psychedelic Survey earlier this year, we plan on doing all we can to improve the understanding of the therapeutic potential of ketamine and other psychedelics and to remove ongoing obstacles to patient access."

About SABI Mind

Located in Calgary, SABI Mind supports the careful and necessary mending of mental health and chronic pain through psychedelic-assisted therapies. Founded by a group of Calgary-based entrepreneurs brought face-to-face with the challenges of those suffering from mental health conditions, SABI Mind empowers those discouraged by the conventional medicine methods with a patient-centred treatment model supported by experienced psychiatrists, anesthesiologists, therapists, client experience specialists, and other clinic staff specially trained in ketamine-assisted psychotherapy.

