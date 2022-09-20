S.PELLEGRINO YOUNG CHEF ACADEMY COMPETITION 2022/23 ANNOUNCES CANADA'S TOP 10 FINALISTS WHO WILL FACE OFF IN FINALE

S.Pellegrino supports chefs of tomorrow with fifth edition of global talent search for the 'best young chef in the world'

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy is pleased to announce Canada's top 10 2022/23 Young Chef Academy Competition regional finalists. Each finalist has been hand-selected by the prestigious culinary academy, ALMA, International School of Culinary Arts in Italy and will now go on to showcase their talent in front of an esteemed panel of Canadian culinary royalty, including celebrity Chef Christine Cushing, Chef Patrick Kriss of Alo Group, and Chef Suzanne Barr, during a three-day kitchen battle taking place October 23-25 in Toronto.

The winner of the regional finalist competition will then cook on to represent Canada in the Grand Finale taking place in Milan, Italy next year, where they will be set to impress a Grand Jury of the world's top chefs in gastronomy, in hopes of being named 'best young chef in the world.'

"We are thrilled to see such strong emerging talent from Canada's culinary communities participate in the 2022/23 Young Chef Academy Competition regional finals," said Paul De Larzac, President of Nestlé Waters Canada. "This global initiative, together with S.Pellegrino, is dedicated to nurturing and inspiring the future of the culinary industry and we look forward to supporting these young chefs as they push the boundaries of gastronomy for years to come."

In the Canadian Regional Finale, hopeful finalists will share their experience and a unique signature dish which communicates their personal vision, unique skills and creativity. The chefs will each have to execute their signature dish in less than five hours to win over the hearts and tastebuds of a panel of Canadian culinary wizards.

"Like each one of these brilliant finalists, everyone in the culinary world begins their journey with talent and a dream," said Chef Christine Cushing. "I am so honoured to be selected as a judge for the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition Regional Finale to help make someone's dream a reality and give them this opportunity to represent Canada on the world stage."

In the days surrounding the event, the 10 chefs will mix and mingle with peers, receive guidance from culinary mentors, participate in a culinary forum and showcase their selected recipe. The winning Canadian Finalist will go on to compete in the Global Grand Finale in 2023 in Milan, Italy, which will be the largest to-date, building on the 300 young chefs and mentors from 50 countries who took part in the last Competition.

This year's 10 Regional Finalists represent the 'crème-de-la-crème' of Canada's emerging culinary talent, including:

Samy Benabed- Executive Chef, l'Auberge Saint-Mathieu du Lac; Saint-Mathieu-du-Parc, QC Timothy James Bleau , Sous Chef, Deane House ; Calgary, AB Dahyun Choi, Senior Sous Chef, Islington Golf Club; York, ON Houfeng Deng, Chef and Owner, Neue Catering ; Vancouver, BC Kali Fawcett, Chef De Partie, Stofa; Ottawa, ON Carmen Holtby, Head Chef, The Stable House; South Granville, Vancouver, BC Harpreet Kahllon, Chef De Partie, Don Alfonso 1890; Toronto, ON Ben Miller, Chef de Cuisine, Tableau Bar Bistro; Vancouver, BC Pierre-Olivier Pelletier; Chef-Owner, Kebec Club Privé; Québec, QC Ben Thompson , Sous Chef, Orchard Restaurant; Calgary, AB

For more information about the upcoming S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Regional Finale, the Finalists or their dishes, click here.

About S. Pellegrino and Acqua Panna

S.Pellegrino, Acqua Panna and Sanpellegrino Italian Sparkling Drinks are international trademarks of Sanpellegrino S.p.A., which is based in Milan, Italy. Distributed in over 150 countries through branches and distributors on all five continents, these products represent quality excellence by virtue of their origins and perfectly interpret Italian style worldwide as a synthesis of pleasure, health and well-being. Founded in 1899, Sanpellegrino S.p.A. is the leading company in the beverage sector in Italy with its range of mineral waters and non-alcoholic drinks. As a major Italian producer of mineral water, it has always been committed to enhancing this primary good for the planet and works responsibly and passionately to ensure that this resource has a secure future.

About Nestlé Canada

Nestlé is the world's largest food and beverage company present in 189 countries. Nestlé has been in Canada since 1887 and locally manufactures and/or distributes some of the world's most recognized and trusted brands, including LEAN CUISINE, NESQUIK, NESTLÉ GOOD START, HÄAGEN-DAZS, KIT KAT, NESCAFÉ, and NESTLÉ DRUMSTICK. Its 3,700 employees in approximately 13 locations across Canada are committed to Nestlé's purpose, to unlock the power of food to enhance the quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. More information and details are available at www.corporate.nestle.ca/en.





SOURCE S.Pellegrino

