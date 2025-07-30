S.i. Systems Selects Brock Dodgson as Chief Information Officer

CALGARY, AB, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- S.i. Systems ULC , Canada's largest independent IT staffing company, has appointed Brock Dodgson as Chief Information Officer. In this role, Dodgson will lead the company's IT strategy and execution.

As S.i. Systems works towards ambitious revenue goals, Dodgson will scale the company's technology infrastructure accordingly. His work will focus on modernizing legacy systems, strengthening data insights and governance, enhancing automation, and architecting platforms to enable rapid expansion across regions and verticals. His efforts will elevate the experience for consultants, clients, and internal teams.

"Brock is a visionary leader with a deep understanding of how IT impacts the business," said Traci Fiatte Thomas , Chief Executive Officer of S.i. Systems. "He's recognized for his goal-oriented leadership and strategic mindset. Brock's experience scaling enterprise systems and leading complex integrations—including more than 70 acquisitions—make him the ideal leader to drive our technology roadmap."

Dodgson brings more than 25 years of experience to the role, most recently serving as CIO of Lifemark, where he spent a decade leading IT transformation for the company, overseeing IT infrastructure and services for more than 370 locations and 6,000+ employees across Canada. He successfully led the IT integration of many strategic acquisitions and drove affiliate management revenue to $4.6 million, marking an 18% year-over-year increase.

Dodgson shared, "My connection to S.i. Systems runs deep. Early in my career, I was a contract software developer for the firm, and once I transitioned into leadership roles I relied on S.i Systems as a client to fill critical positions. This is a full-circle moment, and I'm eager to drive digital transformation for such an influential company shaping the tech workforce for North America."

Prior to Lifemark, Dodgson held IT leadership roles at several prominent healthcare companies, including Ontario Health (formerly Cancer Care Ontario), Canadian Institute for Health Information, OACCAC, and Agfa Healthcare.

