S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index

TORONTO, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ - The unit holders of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: IIP.UN) have agreed to the terms of a Plan of Arrangement resulting in the acquisition by Carriage Hill Properties Acquisition Corp.. Each unit of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust will receive C$13.55 in cash consideration. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust units will be removed from the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index, prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

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