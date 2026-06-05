S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index

TORONTO, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - As a result of the quarterly review, S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes in the S&P/TSX Composite Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 22, 2026:

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – June 22, 2026

COMPANY GICS SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Altius Minerals Corp (TSX:ALS) Materials Diversified Metals & Mining ADDED Extendicare Inc. (TSX:EXE) Healthcare Health Care Facilities ADDED Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSX:HPS.A) Industrials Electrical Components & Equipment ADDED Spartan Delta Corp. (TSX:SDE) Energy Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ADDED Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSX:SXGC) Materials Gold DELETED goeasy Ltd. (TSX:GSY) Financial Consumer Finance DELETED Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSX:PET) Consumer Discretionary Other Specialty Retail DELETED Transcontinental Inc. A SV (TSX:TCL.A) Materials Metal, Glass & Plastic Containers DELETED Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX: VITL.UN) Real Estate Health Care REITs DELETED Winpak Ltd (TSX:WPK) Materials Metal, Glass & Plastic Containers

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