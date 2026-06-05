S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index

Français

News provided by

S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.

Jun 05, 2026, 16:15 ET

TORONTO, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - As a result of the quarterly review, S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes in the S&P/TSX Composite Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 22, 2026:

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – June 22, 2026

COMPANY

GICS SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Altius Minerals Corp (TSX:ALS)

Materials

Diversified Metals & Mining

ADDED

Extendicare Inc. (TSX:EXE)

Healthcare

Health Care Facilities

ADDED

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSX:HPS.A)

Industrials

Electrical Components & Equipment

ADDED

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSX:SDE)

Energy

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

ADDED

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSX:SXGC)

Materials

Gold

DELETED

goeasy Ltd. (TSX:GSY)

Financial

Consumer Finance

DELETED

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSX:PET)

Consumer Discretionary

Other Specialty Retail

DELETED

Transcontinental Inc. A SV (TSX:TCL.A)

Materials

Metal, Glass & Plastic Containers

DELETED

Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX: VITL.UN)

Real Estate

Health Care REITs

DELETED

Winpak Ltd (TSX:WPK)

Materials

Metal, Glass & Plastic Containers

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: S&P Dow Jones Indices, [email protected]

Organization Profile

S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.