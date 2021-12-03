S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - As a result of the quarterly review, S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 20, 2021:

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – December 20, 2021

COMPANY GICS SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSX:AAV) Energy Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ADDED Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE) Energy Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ADDED Energy Fuels Inc. (TSX:EFR) Energy Coal & Consumable Fuels ADDED Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSX:FRU) Energy Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ADDED Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX:HUT) Information Technology Application Software ADDED Lion Electric Company (TSX:LEV) Industrial Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks ADDED Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX:PEY) Energy Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ADDED Park Lawn Corporation (TSX:PLC) Consumer Discretionary Specialized Consumer Services ADDED Paramount Resources Ltd (TSX:POU) Energy Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ADDED Secure Energy Services Inc (TSX:SES) Energy Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ADDED Topaz Energy Corp. (TSX:TPZ) Energy Integrated Oil & Gas ADDED Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TSX:TVE) Energy Oil & Gas Exploration & Production DELETED OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSX:OGI) Health Care Pharmaceuticals DELETED Real Matters Inc. (TSX:REAL) Real Estate Real Estate Services DELETED SunOpta Inc (TSX:SOY) Consumer Staples Biotechnology DELETED Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX:WPRT) Industrials Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks

