S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index

Dec 03, 2021, 17:15 ET

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - As a result of the quarterly review, S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 20, 2021:

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – December 20, 2021

COMPANY

GICS SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSX:AAV)

Energy

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

ADDED

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE)

Energy

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

ADDED

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSX:EFR)

Energy

Coal & Consumable Fuels

ADDED

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSX:FRU)

Energy

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

ADDED

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX:HUT)

Information Technology

Application Software

ADDED

Lion Electric Company (TSX:LEV)

Industrial

Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks

ADDED

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX:PEY)

Energy

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

ADDED

Park Lawn Corporation (TSX:PLC)

Consumer Discretionary

Specialized Consumer Services

ADDED

Paramount Resources Ltd (TSX:POU)

Energy

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

ADDED

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSX:SES)

Energy

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

ADDED

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSX:TPZ)

Energy

Integrated Oil & Gas

ADDED

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TSX:TVE)

Energy

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

DELETED

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSX:OGI)

Health Care

Pharmaceuticals

DELETED

Real Matters Inc. (TSX:REAL)

Real Estate

Real Estate Services

DELETED

SunOpta Inc (TSX:SOY)

Consumer Staples

Biotechnology

DELETED

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX:WPRT)

Industrials

Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

