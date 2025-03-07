TORONTO, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - As a result of the quarterly review, S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes in the S&P/TSX Composite Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 24, 2025:

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – March 24, 2025

COMPANY GICS SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Endeavour Silver Corp (TSX:EDR) Materials Silver ADDED G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX:GMIN) Materials Gold DELETED Interfor Corporation (TSX:IFP) Materials Forest Products DELETED Mattr Corp. (TSX:MATR) Energy Oil & Gas Equipment & Services DELETED MTY Food Group Inc (TSX:MTY) Consumer Discretionary Restaurants DELETED Storagevault Canada Inc (TSX:SVI) Real Estate Real Estate Operating Companies

