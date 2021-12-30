S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - S&P Dow Jones Indices announces the following changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index:

Village Farms International Inc. (TSX: VFF) has announced that the company will voluntarily delist the common shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange effective at the close of December 31, 2021.

Following the delisting, Village Farms International, will be removed from the S&P/TSX Composite Index after the close of trading on December 31, 2021, prior to the open of trading on January 4, 2022.

