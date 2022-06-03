S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index
Jun 03, 2022, 17:15 ET
TORONTO, June 3, 2022 /CNW/ - As a result of the quarterly review, S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes in the S&P/TSX Composite Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 20, 2022:
|
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – June 20, 2022
|
COMPANY
|
GICS
SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
Athabasca Oil Corporation (TSX:ATH)
|
Energy
|
Oil & Gas Exploration &
Production
|
ADDED
|
Definity Financial Corporation (TSX:LEVHUTMRELEV
|
Financials
|
Property & Casualty Insurance
|
ADDED
|
Filo Mining Corp. (TSX:FIL)
|
Materials
|
Diversified Metals & Mining
|
ADDED
|
Precision Drilling Corporation (TSX:PD)
|
Energy
|
Oil & Gas Drilling
|
ADDED
|
Pason Systems Inc (TSX:PSI)
|
Energy
|
Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
|
ADDED
|
Spartan Delta Corp. (TSX:SDE)
|
Energy
|
Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
|
DELETED
|
Cascades Inc (TSX:CAS)
|
Materials
|
Paper Packaging
|
DELETED
|
Docebo Inc. (TSX:DCBO)
|
Information Technology
|
Application Software
|
DELETED
|
Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX:HUT)
|
Information Technology
|
Application Software
|
DELETED
|
Lion Electric Company (TSX:LEV)
|
Industrials
|
Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks
|
DELETED
|
Martinrea International Inc (TSX:MRE)
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Auto Parts & Equipment
|
DELETED
|
WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX:WELL)
|
Health Care
|
Health Care Services
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com
ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.
SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.
For further information: S&P Dow Jones Indices, [email protected]
Share this article