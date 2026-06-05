S&P Dow Jones Indices announces changes to the S&P/ TSX Composite Index

English

Nouvelles fournies par

S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.

05 juin, 2026, 16:15 ET

TORONTO, June 5 , 2026 /CNW/ - Following the quarterly analysis , S&P  Dow Jones  Indices will make the following changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index before the market opens on Monday , June  22,   2026:  

 S&P/TSX  Composite Index - June 22 , 2026

COMPANY

GICS SECTOR 

GICS SUB-SECTOR 

ADDED

Altius Minerals Corp (TSX: ALS )

Materials

Various metals and mines

ADDED

Extendicare Inc. (TSX: EXE )

Health care

Healthcare facilities

ADDED

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSX  : HPS.A )

Industrial

Electrical components and materials

ADDED

Spartan  Delta Corp. (TSX  : SDE )

Energy

Oil and gas exploration and production

ADDED

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSX  : SXGC )

Materials

Gold

REMOVED

goeasy  Ltd. (TSX  : GSY )

Finance

Consumer credit

REMOVED

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSX  :PET)

Discretionary consumption

Other specialty retail outlets

REMOVED

Transcontinental Inc. A SV (TSX  : TCL.A )

Materials

Metal , glass and plastic containers

REMOVED

Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX  : VITL.UN )

Real estate

IPF in healthcare

REMOVED

Winpak Ltd  (TSX  : WPK )

Materials

Metal , glass and plastic containers

For more information on S  & P Dow Jones Indices  , please visit www.spdji.com.  

ABOUT S&   P DOW JONES INDICES 

S&P  Dow  Jones  Indices is the world's leading resource for essential index-based data, research, and concepts . It encompasses renowned financial benchmarks such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average® . More assets are invested in products based on our indices than in those of any other provider worldwide . Since Charles Dow created the first index in 1884, S&P  DJI has become the home of more than one million indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped shape how investors evaluate and trade markets .      

S&P  Dow  Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global ( NYSE : SPGI ), which provides critical information to individuals , businesses , and governments to help them make confident decisions. For more information ,  visit www.spdji.com.

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.

INFORMATION : S&P Dow Jones Indices, [email protected]

Profil de l'entreprise

S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.