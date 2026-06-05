S&P Dow Jones Indices announces changes to the S&P/ TSX Composite Index

Nouvelles fournies parS&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.
05 juin, 2026, 16:15 ET
TORONTO, June 5 , 2026 /CNW/ - Following the quarterly analysis , S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index before the market opens on Monday , June 22, 2026:
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S&P/TSX Composite Index - June 22 , 2026
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COMPANY
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GICS SECTOR
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GICS SUB-SECTOR
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ADDED
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Altius Minerals Corp (TSX: ALS )
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Materials
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Various metals and mines
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ADDED
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Extendicare Inc. (TSX: EXE )
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Health care
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Healthcare facilities
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ADDED
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Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSX : HPS.A )
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Industrial
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Electrical components and materials
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ADDED
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Spartan Delta Corp. (TSX : SDE )
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Energy
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Oil and gas exploration and production
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ADDED
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Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSX : SXGC )
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Materials
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Gold
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REMOVED
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goeasy Ltd. (TSX : GSY )
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Finance
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Consumer credit
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REMOVED
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Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSX :PET)
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Discretionary consumption
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Other specialty retail outlets
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REMOVED
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Transcontinental Inc. A SV (TSX : TCL.A )
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Materials
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Metal , glass and plastic containers
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REMOVED
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Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX : VITL.UN )
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Real estate
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IPF in healthcare
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REMOVED
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Winpak Ltd (TSX : WPK )
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Materials
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Metal , glass and plastic containers
For more information on S & P Dow Jones Indices , please visit www.spdji.com.
ABOUT S& P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the world's leading resource for essential index-based data, research, and concepts . It encompasses renowned financial benchmarks such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average® . More assets are invested in products based on our indices than in those of any other provider worldwide . Since Charles Dow created the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become the home of more than one million indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped shape how investors evaluate and trade markets .
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global ( NYSE : SPGI ), which provides critical information to individuals , businesses , and governments to help them make confident decisions. For more information , visit www.spdji.com.
SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.
INFORMATION : S&P Dow Jones Indices, [email protected]
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