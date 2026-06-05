S&P Dow Jones Indices announces changes to the S&P/ TSX Composite Index

TORONTO, June 5 , 2026 /CNW/ - Following the quarterly analysis , S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index before the market opens on Monday , June 22, 2026:

S&P/TSX Composite Index - June 22 , 2026

COMPANY GICS SECTOR GICS SUB-SECTOR ADDED Altius Minerals Corp (TSX: ALS ) Materials Various metals and mines ADDED Extendicare Inc. (TSX: EXE ) Health care Healthcare facilities ADDED Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSX : HPS.A ) Industrial Electrical components and materials ADDED Spartan Delta Corp. (TSX : SDE ) Energy Oil and gas exploration and production ADDED Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSX : SXGC ) Materials Gold REMOVED goeasy Ltd. (TSX : GSY ) Finance Consumer credit REMOVED Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSX :PET) Discretionary consumption Other specialty retail outlets REMOVED Transcontinental Inc. A SV (TSX : TCL.A ) Materials Metal , glass and plastic containers REMOVED Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX : VITL.UN ) Real estate IPF in healthcare REMOVED Winpak Ltd (TSX : WPK ) Materials Metal , glass and plastic containers

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