S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") today announces the rebalancing results for the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

The following changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 23, 2019.

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – September 23, 2019

COMPANY

GICS SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Ballard Power Systems Inc
(TSX:BLDP)

Industrials

Electrical Components & Equipment

ADDED

Equitable Group Inc
(TSX:EQB)

Financial

Thrifts & Mortgage Finance

ADDED

Seabridge Gold Inc
(TSX:SEA)

Materials

Gold

ADDED

Silvercorp Metals Inc
(TSX:SVM)

Materials

Silver

ADDED

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd
(TSX:WDO)

Materials

Gold

DELETED

Birchcliff Energy
(TSX:BIR)

Energy

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

DELETED

Ensign Energy Services
(TSX:ESI)

Energy

Oil & Gas Drilling

DELETED

Kelt Exploration Ltd
(TSX: KEL)

Energy

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

DELETED

Nuvista Energy Ltd
(TSX:NVA)

Energy

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

DELETED

NexGen Energy Ltd
(TSX:NXE)

Energy

Coal & Consumable Fuels

DELETED

Precision Drilling Corporation
(TSX:PD)

Energy

Oil & Gas Drilling

DELETED

Peyto Exploration &
Development Corp (TSX:PEY)

Energy

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

DELETED

Sierra Wireless Inc (TSX:SW)

Information
Technology

Communications Equipment

DELETED

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd
(TSX:TOG)

Energy

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

DELETED

CannTrust Holdings Inc
(TSX:TRST)

Healthcare

Pharmaceuticals

DELETED

Western Forest Products Inc
(TSX:WEF)

Materials

Forest Products

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

