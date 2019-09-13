S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index
Sep 13, 2019, 17:15 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") today announces the rebalancing results for the S&P/TSX Composite Index.
The following changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 23, 2019.
|
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – September 23, 2019
|
COMPANY
|
GICS SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
Ballard Power Systems Inc
|
Industrials
|
Electrical Components & Equipment
|
ADDED
|
Equitable Group Inc
|
Financial
|
Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
|
ADDED
|
Seabridge Gold Inc
|
Materials
|
Gold
|
ADDED
|
Silvercorp Metals Inc
|
Materials
|
Silver
|
ADDED
|
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd
|
Materials
|
Gold
|
DELETED
|
Birchcliff Energy
|
Energy
|
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
|
DELETED
|
Ensign Energy Services
|
Energy
|
Oil & Gas Drilling
|
DELETED
|
Kelt Exploration Ltd
|
Energy
|
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
|
DELETED
|
Nuvista Energy Ltd
|
Energy
|
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
|
DELETED
|
NexGen Energy Ltd
|
Energy
|
Coal & Consumable Fuels
|
DELETED
|
Precision Drilling Corporation
|
Energy
|
Oil & Gas Drilling
|
DELETED
|
Peyto Exploration &
|
Energy
|
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
|
DELETED
|
Sierra Wireless Inc (TSX:SW)
|
Information
|
Communications Equipment
|
DELETED
|
TORC Oil & Gas Ltd
|
Energy
|
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
|
DELETED
|
CannTrust Holdings Inc
|
Healthcare
|
Pharmaceuticals
|
DELETED
|
Western Forest Products Inc
|
Materials
|
Forest Products
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com
ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.
