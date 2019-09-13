S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") today announces the rebalancing results for the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

The following changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 23, 2019.

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – September 23, 2019

COMPANY GICS SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Ballard Power Systems Inc

(TSX:BLDP) Industrials Electrical Components & Equipment ADDED Equitable Group Inc

(TSX:EQB) Financial Thrifts & Mortgage Finance ADDED Seabridge Gold Inc

(TSX:SEA) Materials Gold ADDED Silvercorp Metals Inc

(TSX:SVM) Materials Silver ADDED Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd

(TSX:WDO) Materials Gold DELETED Birchcliff Energy

(TSX:BIR) Energy Oil & Gas Exploration & Production DELETED Ensign Energy Services

(TSX:ESI) Energy Oil & Gas Drilling DELETED Kelt Exploration Ltd

(TSX: KEL) Energy Oil & Gas Exploration & Production DELETED Nuvista Energy Ltd

(TSX:NVA) Energy Oil & Gas Exploration & Production DELETED NexGen Energy Ltd

(TSX:NXE) Energy Coal & Consumable Fuels DELETED Precision Drilling Corporation

(TSX:PD) Energy Oil & Gas Drilling DELETED Peyto Exploration &

Development Corp (TSX:PEY) Energy Oil & Gas Exploration & Production DELETED Sierra Wireless Inc (TSX:SW) Information

Technology Communications Equipment DELETED TORC Oil & Gas Ltd

(TSX:TOG) Energy Oil & Gas Exploration & Production DELETED CannTrust Holdings Inc

(TSX:TRST) Healthcare Pharmaceuticals DELETED Western Forest Products Inc

(TSX:WEF) Materials Forest Products

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.

For further information: S&P Dow Jones Indices, index_services@spglobal.com

