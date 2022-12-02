S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - As a result of the quarterly review, S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes in the S&P/TSX Composite Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 19, 2022:

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – December 19, 2022

COMPANY GICS SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Africa Oil Corp. (TSX:AOI) Energy Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ADDED Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSX:PET) Consumer Discretionary Specialty Stores ADDED Storagevault Canada Inc (TSX:SVI) Real Estate Real Estate Operating Companies DELETED Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX:CF) Financial Investment Banking & Brokerage DELETED Corus Entertainment Inc B Nvtg (TSX:CJR.B) Communication Services Broadcasting DELETED NFI Group Inc. (TSX:NFI) Industrials Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks

