S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index
Dec 02, 2022, 17:15 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - As a result of the quarterly review, S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes in the S&P/TSX Composite Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 19, 2022:
|
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – December 19, 2022
|
COMPANY
|
GICS SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
Africa Oil Corp. (TSX:AOI)
|
Energy
|
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
|
ADDED
|
Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSX:PET)
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Specialty Stores
|
ADDED
|
Storagevault Canada Inc (TSX:SVI)
|
Real Estate
|
Real Estate Operating Companies
|
DELETED
|
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX:CF)
|
Financial
|
Investment Banking & Brokerage
|
DELETED
|
Corus Entertainment Inc B Nvtg (TSX:CJR.B)
|
Communication Services
|
Broadcasting
|
DELETED
|
NFI Group Inc. (TSX:NFI)
|
Industrials
|
Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com
ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.
SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.
For further information: S&P Dow Jones Indices, [email protected]
Share this article