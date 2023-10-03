TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The shareholders of TransAlta Corporation (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC) and TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSX: RNW) have agreed to the terms of a Plan of Arrangement resulting in the combination of the two companies. Each share of TransAlta Renewables will be exchanged for 1.0337 shares of TransAlta Corporation or CAD$13.00 cash subject to proration of a max cash of $800 million and a max number of TransAlta Corporation shares issued of 46.4 million.

TransAlta Renewables will be removed from the S&P/TSX Composite Index prior to the open of trading on October 10, 2023. The shares outstanding of TransAlta Corporation will be increased at the same time to reflect the issuance of shares.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.

For further information: S&P Dow Jones Indices, [email protected]