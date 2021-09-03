S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - As a result of the quarterly review, S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 20, 2021:

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – September 20, 2021

COMPANY

GICS SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Birchcliff Energy (TSX:BIR)

Energy

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

ADDED

Bombardier Inc. Class B SV (TSX:BBD.B)

Industrials

Aerospace & Defense

ADDED

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSX:CTS)

Information Technology

IT Consulting & Other Services

ADDED

Docebo Inc. (TSX:DCBO)

Information Technology

Application Software

ADDED

K92 Mining Inc. (TSX:KNT)

Materials

Gold

ADDED

MTY Food Group Inc (TSX:MTY)

Consumer Discretionary

Restaurants

ADDED

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSX:TIXT)

Information Technology

Data Processing & Outsourced Services

ADDED

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX:WELL)

Health Care

Health Care Services

DELETED

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:TRIL)

Health Care

Biotechnology

