S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index

TORONTO, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - As a result of the quarterly review, S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes in the S&P/TSX Composite Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 24, 2019:

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – June 24, 2019

COMPANY GICS SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX:FEC) Energy Oil & Gas Exploration & Production DELETED CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSX:CEU) Energy Oil & Gas Equipment & Services DELETED Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSX:FVI) Materials Silver DELETED New Gold Inc (TSX:NGD) Materials Gold DELETED Uni-Select Inc (TSX:UNS) Consumer Discretionary Distributors

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.

For further information: S&P Dow Jones Indices, index_services@spglobal.com

Related Links

http://www.standardandpoors.com

