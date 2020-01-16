S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite and S&P/TSX 60 Indices

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Following the approval of the reorganization resolution by Encana Corporation (TSX: ECA) shareholders and subject to the receipt of all regulatory approvals, Encana Corporation will have a domicile change, share consolidation, and rebrand under the name Ovintiv Incorporated. Pending regulatory approvals are met, for index purposes, the new domicile will be updated to the United States effective the open of January 24, 2020. Encana Corporation will be removed from the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P/TSX 60 Index prior to the open of trading on Friday, January 24, 2020.

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (TSX: BPY.UN) will replace Encana Corporation in the S&P/TSX 60 Index effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, January 24, 2020.

S&P/TSX 60 INDEX – January 24, 2020

COMPANY GICS SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Brookfield Property

Partners L.P.

(TSX:BPY.UN) Real Estate Real Estate Operating Companies DELETED EnCana Corp (TSX:ECA) Energy Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – January 24, 2020

COMPANY GICS SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY DELETED EnCana Corp (TSX:ECA) Energy Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

