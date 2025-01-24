S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - S&P Dow Jones Indices announces the following index changes as a result of the annual S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index review. These changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, February 3, 2025.

S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index – February 3, 2025

Symbol COMPANY ADDED ALA AltaGas Ltd. ADDED EFN Element Fleet Management Corp. ADDED GEI Gibson Energy Inc ADDED TA TransAlta Corporation DELETED ABX Barrick Gold Corp DELETED AEM Agnico Eagle Mines Limited DELETED CAS Cascades Inc DELETED CF Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. DELETED PAAS Pan American Silver Corp

