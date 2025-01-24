S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index

S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.

Jan 24, 2025, 17:15 ET

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - S&P Dow Jones Indices announces the following index changes as a result of the annual S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index review. These changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, February 3, 2025.

S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index – February 3, 2025

Symbol

COMPANY

ADDED

ALA

AltaGas Ltd.

ADDED

EFN

Element Fleet Management Corp.

ADDED

GEI

Gibson Energy Inc

ADDED

TA

TransAlta Corporation

DELETED

ABX

Barrick Gold Corp

DELETED

AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

DELETED

CAS

Cascades Inc

DELETED

CF

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

DELETED

PAAS

Pan American Silver Corp

