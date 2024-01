S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - S&P Dow Jones Indices announces the following index changes as a result of the annual S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index review. These changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, February 1, 2024.

S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index – February 1, 2024

Symbol COMPANY ADDED CAS Cascades Inc ADDED HPS.A Hammond Power Solutions Inc. ADDED NOA North American Construction Group Ltd. ADDED SVI Storagevault Canada Inc DELETED CP Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited DELETED CSH.UN Chartwell Retirement Residences DELETED TCL.A Transcontinental Inc. A SV

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.

For further information: S&P Dow Jones Indices, [email protected]