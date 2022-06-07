S&P and TMX Group Open the Market

TORONTO, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Representatives from S&P Global joined Dean McPherson, Head, Global Mining, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of the S&P/TSX Battery Metals Index and open the market.

The S&P/TSX Battery Metals Index provides investors with a measure of TSX and TSXV listed mining companies which are involved in production and exploration of battery metals Cobalt, Copper, Graphite, Lithium, Manganese, Molybdenum, Nickel, Palladium, Platinum, Zinc.