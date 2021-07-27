RYU Launches/Drops Surprise Limited Edition Collab with Canada Skateboard

Marked with the Canada Skateboard emblem and developed using responsible and sustainable manufacturing of textiles, the collaboration includes a Bluesign® certified Rain Jacket and Short. The rain jacket includes a hidden zipper pocket, water repellent fabric, and bonded hood visor while the summer short features a relaxed fit and a quick-dry liner for ultimate comfort. The short has three discreet zipper pockets allowing you to keep your important belongings close and safe and the lightweight design takes you from the streets to the gym seamlessly.

"As the Canada skateboard team competes around the world this summer, we thought it was a perfect time to drop a surprise collaboration with RYU," stated, RYU CEO Cesare Fazari. "This collab combines our eco-friendly, yet hi-performance fabrics with Canada Skateboard's signature logo. It's great for whether you're going to the gym on just on the move to this summer!"

About RYU Apparel

RYU Apparel (TSXV: RYU, OTCQB: RYPPF), or Respect Your Universe, is an award winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for active lifestyles. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate optimal human performance. For more information, please visit the RYU website at: http://ryu.com

About Canada Skateboard

Formed in 2016, Canada Skateboard is recognized by the Canadian Olympic Committee, Sport Canada and World Skate as the official National Sport Federation (NSF) for skateboarding in Canada. Canada Skateboard's board of directors is composed of skate industry veterans with a shared vision to support, promote and grow skateboarding in Canada. The board includes professional skaters, industry heads, event producers, international judges, coaches, skatepark designers and media managers from the past and present in Canadian skateboarding. Each brings their unique expertise, personality, and a steadfast commitment to skateboarding

