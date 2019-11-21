RYU Inks LOI to Partner with Nylstar to Improve its Supply Chain and Implement its Sustainability Program

VANCOUVER, Nov. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RYU.V, OTCQB: RYPPF), creators of urban athletic apparel, is pleased to announce a Letter Of Intent (LOI) has been signed with Spanish-based company Nylstar , in order to achieve valuable improvements in its entire supply chain and to reach the highest possible level of sustainability in its production circle.

Barcelona-based Nylstar has been producing the highest quality nylon yarns since 1953, and already supplies some of the largest apparel retailers in the industry; its Meryl® brand has always focused on three fundamental qualities -- touch, quality, and sustainability -- and has promoted a new sustainability standard under the Nateo® label that will be the basis of RYU's sustainability programs.

The partnership with Nylstar will offer RYU the opportunity to improve the quality of its products, optimize its entire supply chain, and design recyclable garments under Nateo® programs that will keep the company at the forefront of the industry.

"The transformation of consumer priorities has taken the industry with the pants down, and I have personally faced this challenge, visiting companies around the world until I have met Alfonso Cirera the owner of Nylstar who shares with me the need for a comprehensive and radical solution to become genuinely sustainable," said Marcello Leone, CEO of RYU. "Sustainability is a big topic in the media and we need to do our best to make our industry as sustainable as possible. Joining our forces with this new partner and having access to the Meryl yarn is a big step forward for RYU and we look forward to the results we can achieve, not only for ourselves but also for our entire industry, always keeping an eye on the quality RYU is known for".

As Alfonso Cirera, President of Nylstar, explains, "The total trust from the brand is essential to be able to intervene radically in the collections. I am convinced that together with RYU we will be able to turn it into a disruptive brand that really thinks like the Tesla of fashion".

About Nylstar

Established in 1923 on the Mediterranean coast just north of Barcelona, Nylstar became one of the most important textile companies in Europe. Since 1953, at the same location in the Costa Brava, Nylstar has produced premium Nylon 6.6 yarns under its brand Meryl® brand.

Meryl®'s philosophy is to permanently engineer performance and functionality into its premium yarns to reduce or eliminate water consumption and energy and chemical use in downstream processing. In 2016, Nylstar launched the Nateo® transparency in sustainability programs dedicated to reducing the negative impact of the textile sector on the environment.

About RYU

Respect Your Universe is an award-winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for the fitness, performance and lifestyle of the athletic man and woman. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate human performance. For more information, visit: http://ryu.com

