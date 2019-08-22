RYU Award Winning Backpacks Featured on TechCrunch

VANCOUVER, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RYU.V, OTCQB: RYPPF), creators of urban athletic apparel, is pleased to share further media coverage of the brand's award winning line of backpacks, in the on-line edition of the acclaimed website TechCrunch.

The online article, written in celebration of "Bag Week, where we celebrate all the best bags of the year" is a full feature on RYU's product range of bags, highlighting the RYU Locker Pack Lux, the RYU Quick Pack Lux and the RYU Express Pack.

The story focuses on the features and benefits of the various models and provides a very detailed overview outlining applicable uses complete with photography.

Perfectly timed with the beginning of the "Back to School" and "Back to Work" season, the article further confirms the RYU bag collection's place amongst the top innovations and trends in the industry.

https://techcrunch.com/2019/08/19/ryus-line-of-backpacks-offer-style-and-function-for-exploring-the-city-or-weekends-away/

About TechCrunch

TechCrunch is an on-line publication focused on the tech industry, with a specific focus and attention on businesses related to tech, analysis of emerging trends and new tech products. With over 10M Twitter followers, 3M Facebook followers and 23.75M Unique Visitors per Month (UVM), it is a very established and influential website.

About RYU

Respect Your Universe is an award-winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for the fitness, performance and lifestyle of the athletic man and woman. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate human performance. For more information, visit: http://ryu.com

On Behalf of the Board

RYU APPAREL INC.

" Marcello Leone"

Marcello Leone, CEO, President and Chairman of the Board

Tel: +1 604-235-2880

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE RYU Apparel Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations: Contact: Anna Brazier, Investor Relations, 1-844-535-2880, investors@ryu.com, www.ryu.com; For Media inquiries, contact: Jackie Reed (USA PR), Head of Fashion, Jackie.reed@thrsxty.com, +1 212-226-2530

Related Links

www.ryu.com

