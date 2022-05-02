RYU Apparel Announces 2021 Earnings Amidst Strategic Rebuilding and Rebranding Efforts

VANCOUVER, BC, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) (OTCQB: RYPPF) (FWB: RYA) ("RYU" or the "Company"), creator of award-winning urban athletic apparel, has filed its consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021, both of which are available for investors to read here. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $1,272,950, 19% lower than revenue of $1,567,167 for the year ended December 31, 2020. Overall financial results declined with sales and gross profit down from the same period in 2020, mostly due to the Covid-19 pandemic and store closures. Other losses were the result of strategic decisions to rebuild the brand, which the Company expects will pave the way for future growth. COO Rob Blair will formally address the earnings, along with future plans for the Company, in a video address this May.

In a strategic move to rebrand the Company, focus on ecommerce, craft world-class products and generate demand for those products, some difficult decisions were made. Those decisions, which have negatively impacted the Company's profit margin in the short term, were made with an eye toward long-term, sustainable growth.

Some losses were due to increased operating expenses for rebuilding RYU into an omni-channel business that is positioned to compete on a global scale. Others were the result of retail store closures and the sell-off of their obsolete inventory. The latter enabled RYU to reallocate capital to other areas of the business, including the Company's newly-launched wholesale division which has gained incredible traction in just the last two months. Now, 65% of RYU's on-hand inventory includes top-selling styles, so the Company believes that there is immense opportunity to overachieve in this area. To reach sustainable business operations, RYU will continue investing in wholesale and digital marketing strategies to build awareness, with the anticipated result of higher product demand and a positive return to shareholders.

"Our Company is still in transition, so our 2021 performance is not completely unexpected," says Cesare Fazari, CEO & Chairman of RYU. "While we wish the numbers were better, we know why they landed where they did. Some losses were in our control as part of a strategic restructuring of the Company, while some—like the pandemic—were not. As we rebuild and reinvest, we are also reducing payables and renegotiating contracts. I am admittedly disappointed with our 2021 profits, but also excited about our new direction. I believe the short-term losses accrued will ultimately lead to long-term growth and success."

About RYU Apparel

RYU Apparel (TSXV: RYU, OTCQB: RYPPF), or Respect Your Universe, is an award winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for active lifestyles. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate optimal human performance. For more information, please visit the RYU website at: http://ryu.com

