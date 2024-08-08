Ryse Solutions Launches OrangeCycle™ to Provide End-to-End Recycling Solution for Ontario Park-Goers

The program offers a free and convenient recycling service for propane and butane cylinders at Ontario provincial parks

OAKVILLE, ON, Aug. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Ryse Solutions, a leading multi-material producer responsibility organization (PRO) in Ontario, has announced the launch of the OrangeCycle™ Program - an initiative to collect and recycle hazardous waste from parks across the province. The program is operated by Ryse Solutions on behalf of companies that have a legal obligation to collect and recycle the single-use propane cylinders they sell in Ontario under the province's Hazardous and Special Products (HSP) Regulation.

The OrangeCycle™ program offers a free and convenient recycling service for propane and butane cylinders at Ontario provincial parks. (CNW Group/Ryse Solutions Inc.) Non-refillable pressurized containers are considered hazardous material, even when emptied and depressurized, and should never be thrown in household garbage or recycling streams. (CNW Group/Ryse Solutions Inc.)

The OrangeCycle™ Program is the successor of the Orange Drop Program, which was operated by Stewardship Ontario until October 2021. Ryse Solutions has partnered with Ontario Parks to continue to offer park visitors the opportunity to safely and responsibly dispose of their empty non-refillable propane and butane containers at over 200 provincial parks across the province. The program operates year-round, with collection cages located at designated areas within the parks.

"Ryse is proud to be working with our partners Ontario Parks to continue to provide the opportunity for their camping customers to conveniently and safely recycle their empty non-refillable propane and butane containers," said Gordon Day, Vice President of Ryse Solutions. "The OrangeCycle™ Program contributes to Ontario's circular economy by diverting valuable resources from landfills and aligning with the province's sustainability targets."

The HSP Regulation is part of Ontario's extended producer responsibility (EPR) regulatory framework, which makes producers accountable and fiscally responsible for their products and packaging once consumers are finished with them; sets mandatory and enforceable requirements for resource recovery; and gives producers choices for resource recovery services in a competitive market. The OrangeCycle™ Program is a custom solution to help producers comply with the regulatory requirements.

"The OrangeCycle™ Program is a great example of how a competitive EPR framework can work to enable efficient and agile programs with strong environmental outcomes," said Kimi Walker, Associate Vice President of Product Stewardship at Canadian Tire Corporation, one of the obligated producers under the HSP Regulation. "We are glad to partner with Ryse Solutions and Ontario Parks to provide our customers with a convenient and accessible way to recycle empty cylinders, help us achieve our sustainability goals and make life in Canada better."

Non-refillable pressurized containers are considered hazardous material, even when emptied and depressurized, and should never be thrown in household garbage or recycling streams. If punctured, they may explode, igniting fires within recycling trucks or facilities, putting staff and communities at risk. Through the OrangeCycle™ Program, end-of-life cylinders are consolidated; any residual propane is recovered; and empty steel cylinders are then sent to metal recyclers to be turned into new products.

To learn more about the program, visit orangecycle.ca.

About Ryse Solutions

Ryse Solutions Inc. is a dynamic and experienced multi-material Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) for Blue Box material (i.e. products, packaging and printed paper products or PPP), batteries, tires, electrical and electronic equipment, hazardous and special products, lighting, and cannabis packaging.

As the only multi-material PRO covering all regulated materials in Ontario, Ryse Solutions has over 400 customers, ranging from small local businesses to Fortune 500 firms, across all EPR programs, offering customer-oriented, convenient, and efficient compliance services.

Ryse Solutions works closely with producers and packaging suppliers to provide compliance, advisory and material recovery solutions to meet ever-changing regulatory and sustainability demands. Backed by a well-developed network of collection, processing and end-market assets, the experienced and trusted team at Ryse Solutions specializes in circular economy solutions, including designing, implementing, and managing producer responsibility programs.

SOURCE Ryse Solutions Inc.

Media Contact: Ashley Darrah, [email protected]