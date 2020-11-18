Ryerson University receives a second gift for The Suzanne Rogers Fashion Institute

The second gift of $1 million from The Edward and Suzanne Rogers Foundation continues to enable design students and recent alumni from the School of Fashion in the Faculty of Communication and Design (FCAD) to nurture their talent and build on their academic achievements. The program provides a foundation for the Fellows' success within the global fashion industry.

"The generosity of the Rogers family and the Rogers Communications Inc. entities have changed the lives of hundreds of students from across our university," said Ryerson University President and Vice-Chancellor Mohamed Lachemi. "From research chairs, to scholarships to capital donations, their contributions have been instrumental to building Ryerson's reputation as a leader in innovative education."

Designed to bridge the transition between fashion education and practice, the SRFI provides valuable learning opportunities and networking possibilities for young professionals entering a competitive fashion landscape. Recognizing the importance of comprehensive support early in academic and creative careers, the SRFI provides mentorship, industry guidance, entrepreneurial insights, and financial assistance. Honorary patron, Suzanne Rogers is a champion of rising creative talent while enhancing their global competitiveness.

"It is so important to recognize and continue to support and mentor the promising talent we have so they can advance their education and career as they navigate through this time. My hope is to assist these brilliant designers and alleviate some of the obstacles designers face within the industry," says Suzanne Rogers.

Transformative resources provided by the Institute have proven central to Fellows' success on a national and international scale. Nationally, the SRFI empowers emerging Canadian designers by recognizing outstanding potential not only as artists but as entrepreneurs and future leaders. Internationally, Fellows can experience global markets through internships, competitions, networking, career opportunities, and receive world-class post-graduate opportunities and master's educations with other leading institutions.

"The fellowship has paved the way for me to focus on innovation and creativity, allowing me to explore new ways to create fashion ethically and sustainably," says Olivia Rubens. "As the winner of two major awards at the International Talent Support Competition 2020, I am proud to have global recognition for my work which has been enthusiastically supported by the SRFI since day one."

As the SRFI continues to launch young designers professionally, FCAD further supports their career development with its robust and interdisciplinary ecosystem, including the Creative Innovation Studio and the Fashion Zone, an entrepreneurial hub for the next wave of creatives. Applications for the next SRFI cohort will open in the spring with the announcement of the new Fellows in summer 2021.

About The Suzanne Rogers Fashion Institute

The Suzanne Rogers Fashion Institute (SRFI) in the Faculty of Communication and Design at Ryerson University is a program dedicated to supporting emerging Canadian fashion designers nationally and internationally. Serving third and fourth-year Ryerson fashion design students and recent graduates, the Institute educates and provides mentorship, awards and international opportunities to new talent in fashion craftship. Founded in 2016, The SRFI was made possible through the generous on-going support of The Edward and Suzanne Rogers Foundation. For more information, visit srfi.ca.

About FCAD, the Faculty of Communication and Design at Ryerson University

Entering its eighth decade, FCAD is a global centre of media and creative invention. As a disrupter in innovative education, FCAD is dedicated to developing creators with authentic voices who engage directly with creative industries around the world. With 23 undergraduate and graduate programs that are shaping the future of their fields and tight-knit partnerships around the world, FCAD offers more opportunities to educate the next generation of creative leaders than anywhere else. For more information about Ryerson's home of creativity, visit ryerson.ca/fcad or follow FCAD on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

About Ryerson University

Ryerson University is Canada's leader in innovative, career-oriented education. Urban, culturally diverse and inclusive, the University is home to more than 46,000 students, including 2,900 Master's and PhD students, 3,800 faculty and staff, and over 200,000 alumni worldwide.

