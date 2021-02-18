Ryerson University launches Generous Futures to strengthen and transform the culture of charitable giving

The new webinar series brings together prominent activists, philanthropists and business leaders to discuss the role of equity in giving

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Ryerson University is pleased to announce its new webinar series, Generous Futures: Power and Politics in Charitable Giving , sponsored by TD Bank Group. The series aims to strengthen the future of equity and inclusion in Canada by amplifying the diverse identities, experiences and perspectives of philanthropists and community leaders.

"The Generous Futures series delves into the changing face of giving," says Krishan Mehta, Assistant Vice-President, Engagement at Ryerson University. "What problems can we solve together? Who needs to be at the table? What stories are not getting told? What does an inclusive culture of philanthropy look like? This series tackles these important questions."

The series kicks off on February 24 with Black Voices Leading – a discussion that offers unique perspectives on the importance of investing in Black-led businesses, supporting Black voices in boardrooms and giving to Black-focused initiatives to affect meaningful change. Panelists include well-known civic and business leaders such as Aurora James, Wes Hall, Michael "Pinball" Clemons and Isaac Olowolafe Jr.

Other webinars in the series will focus on women of colour, newcomers in Canada, 2SLGBTQ communities and Indigenous perspectives. Each event provides an opportunity to develop a deeper understanding of how we can all contribute to a more inclusive and positive space for everyone.

"The purpose of the series is to illuminate the nuances, perspectives and identities of giving based on issues that are important to all of us – justice, equity, leadership, transformation and belonging. This series marks the beginning of many more conversations that we must have," says Mehta.

Promotional partners include Association of Fundraising Professionals (Toronto Chapter), Canadian Association of Gift Planners, CanadaHelps and Imagine Canada.

