Ryerson University announces $30 million in public and private support for Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst

New national centre for cybersecurity will focus on training, growth, research and education

BRAMPTON, ON, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Today Ryerson University, FedDev Ontario, Rogers Communications, Royal Bank of Canada and the City of Brampton together announced $30 million in investment to support Ryerson University's Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst.

This new national centre for innovation and collaboration in cybersecurity, based in Brampton, Ontario, will create over 790 skilled jobs by providing training to workers from demographic groups that are underrepresented in cybersecurity, and by helping support the growth of Canadian cybersecurity companies.

Today's funding announcement includes:

$10 million from FedDev Ontario to deliver training and certification programming, establish a cybersecurity-focused small business accelerator and support applied R&D by expanding partnerships between post-secondary institutions and the private sector;

from FedDev Ontario to deliver training and certification programming, establish a cybersecurity-focused small business accelerator and support applied R&D by expanding partnerships between post-secondary institutions and the private sector; $10 million from Rogers Communications for programs to educate small business leaders about cyber threats and how to address them, train young Canadians for jobs in the cybersecurity field, and provide continual learning for the Rogers technology team to tackle new challenges in cybersecurity.

from Rogers Communications for programs to educate small business leaders about cyber threats and how to address them, train young Canadians for jobs in the cybersecurity field, and provide continual learning for the Rogers technology team to tackle new challenges in cybersecurity. $5 million from Royal Bank of Canada to support cybersecurity training with a focus on building a more diverse and inclusive talent pool, creating opportunities for leaders and experts to share knowledge and develop strategies, and the development of new programs to upskill RBC's technology workers for the cybersecurity jobs of tomorrow;

from Royal Bank of to support cybersecurity training with a focus on building a more diverse and inclusive talent pool, creating opportunities for leaders and experts to share knowledge and develop strategies, and the development of new programs to upskill RBC's technology workers for the cybersecurity jobs of tomorrow; $5 million from the City of Brampton to support all elements of the Catalyst's programming, including the physical establishment of the Catalyst's training centre, commercial accelerator, and simulated security operations centre, all in downtown Brampton .

The Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst will convene leaders from industry, government and academia to share best practices and develop strategy in an environment of open collaboration and cooperation. This partnership between industry, government and academia signals a strong commitment to collaborate to tackle the challenges and seize the opportunities in cybersecurity.

Located in downtown Brampton, the Catalyst is a not-for-profit organization, owned and operated by Ryerson University with substantial connections to the university's faculty and students. The Catalyst has a broad mandate to empower Canadians and Canadian businesses through training, research and education in cybersecurity.

For more information on the Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst, visit https://www.ryerson.ca/cybersecure-catalyst/

Quotes

"Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst will provide training, commercial acceleration, support for applied R&D, public education and policy development, all with a focus on helping make Canada a global leader in Cybersecurity. We are extremely grateful to all of our founders for their generous support for the Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst. We look forward to working with them, and with collaborators across industry sectors and in many other post-secondary institutions, to tackle the challenges and seize the opportunities of cybersecurity in this fiercely competitive global economy."

- Mohamed Lachemi, Ryerson University President and Vice-Chancellor

"The City of Brampton is very excited about this announcement, and to be recognized as a contributing founder to the Cybersecure Catalyst. It's great to know that this investment will foster an ecosystem in cybersecurity right here in Brampton, aimed at tackling a US$600 billion global cybersecurity threat. I would like to thank the Government of Canada, Rogers and RBC for their foresight and congratulate Ryerson and the Cybersecure Catalyst for their vision in bringing this to Brampton."

- Mayor Patrick Brown, City of Brampton

"We are on the cusp of major technological change and we need to invest in infrastructure and people for Canada to lead in the digital economy. Through this partnership we will build the skills and talent for the connected future."

- Joe Natale, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rogers Communications

"The cybersecurity landscape is evolving every day. Our approaches to protecting Canadians today are different than they were five years ago and will be vastly different 10 years from now. Ensuring that Canada is prepared to address this coming challenge requires collaboration between industry, government and academic institutions. We're excited to be working with Ryerson University and the other founders, to help achieve our shared vision of building a Canadian cybersecurity innovation ecosystem that will prepare our communities, workforce, and those typically underrepresented in cybersecurity, for the future of work in this important field."

- Laurie Pezzente, Senior Vice-President and Chief Security Officer, RBC.

